Best 7-11 Toasties you need to try in Thailand

With around 13 thousand outlets scattered throughout the country, 7-11 stores have been a hub for delicious, budget-friendly, and convenient snacks in Thailand. Among their delightful offerings, toasties have taken the spotlight. Toasted in-store by 7-11 staff, these sandwiches have captured the hearts and taste buds of locals and visitors alike. Whether you seek sweet or savoury flavours, 7-11 toasties have something for everyone. From classic combinations to unique Thai-inspired flavours, let’s explore the best toastie flavours available in Thailand (in no particular order).

Note that 7-11 toasties come with two different kinds of bread: the regular bread and the croissant/danish version. Some toastie flavours give you the option to choose either; if you prefer a crispy, flaky texture, opt for the croissant/danish version.

8 tasty 7-11 toasties to grab on your next convenience store visit

1) Ham and Cheese Toastie

A timeless favourite, the Ham and Cheese Toastie is a staple that never disappoints. This flavour combination appeals to many, offering a perfect balance of salty ham and melted cheese within golden toasted bread. You may have seen similar variations of this toastie, which is only testament to how popular the original flavour is. If you are a cheese lover, don’t miss the “Ham Triple Cheese Sandwich.”

2) Shredded Pork with Salad Cream Toastie

Thai cuisine is known for its creative use of pork floss in various snacks and dishes, and 7-11 has skillfully incorporated it into its toastie offerings. The Shredded Pork with Salad Cream Toastie features a delightful combination of the sweet flavours of the pork floss and creamy spread, which will leave you wanting more. If you are craving something sweet, you should try this toastie!

3) Cheese Toasted Toastie

If the enticing photo on the packaging caught your attention, this Cheese Toasted Toastie lives up to its promise: gooey melted cheese that oozes out as you pull the sandwich apart. The warm, crunchy toast provides a satisfying crunch and contrasts wonderfully with the soft, cheesy texture. Cheese enthusiasts, this toastie is tailored for you.

4) Sausage Cheese Toastie

This is another classic toastie flavour, which combines the savoury tastes of sliced sausage and cheese. As you chew, the combination of the juicy sausage and melted cheese creates a symphony of flavours that unfold on your palate. Craving some savoury flavours and looking for something similar to the Ham and Cheese Toastie? This is the one for you.

5) Carbonara Danish Toastie

While the Carbonara flavour may make you sceptical of how it tastes, it tastes better than it sounds. The pastry is filled with creamy carbonara-style sauce, bits of mushroom, and chunks of ham – basically what you would find in a carbonara dish.

6) Tuna and Salmon Croissant Toastie

For seafood lovers, the Tuna and Salmon Croissant Toastie is a must-try (whether you like this toastie depends on your liking for fishy tastes). The flaky and layered texture of the croissant combined with the filling of tuna and salmon, results in a scrumptious snack that you should not miss out on.

7) Pandan Custard with Young Coconut Toastie

If you have a sweet tooth, this toastie is for you. Often used in many Thai desserts, 7-11 has used the traditional combination of pandan and coconut; for example, you may have heard of ตะโก้ “Ta Go” which uses the same combination. The contrast between the slightly crunchy toasted bread and the soft, pandan-coconut filling creates a texture that is both comforting and enjoyable.

8) Spinach Ham Danish Toastie

The Spinach Ham Danish Toastie is for those who are looking for a more healthy, fibrous sandwich option. With a tasty, creamy spinach and ham filling, the result is incredibly appetising. It tastes similar to the Carbonara Danish Toastie, but with a spinach flavour added to it.

Thailand’s 7-11s offer a diverse range of toastie flavours catering to various taste preferences and are a convenient and delicious snack option. What makes this better is that 7-11 toasties are also very affordable, with prices ranging from 20 to 50 Baht. So, the next time you visit 7-11 in Thailand, don’t miss out on indulging in the ultimate 7-11 snacking experience.

