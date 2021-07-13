Floating hotels in Thailand are some of the coolest places in the country to stay at. While some are at national parks, others are right in the middle of Bangkok, offering a natural respite from the bustling city. Moreover, floating hotels allow guests to be in the centre of nature, with kayaking and other water activities right outside their doors.

The feeling of being able to wake up on top of water and jump right in a river in the morning is something that only floating hotels can offer. Peaceful and quietness surround you as your stay includes spectacular views of sunrises and sunsets. Floating accommodations may just be the best thing to ever hit the hotel industry as many visitors report amazing experiences.

5 Amazing Floating Hotels in Thailand

Located in Khao Sok National Park in Thailand’s southern Surat Thani province, this floating resort boasts some amazing views of the Cheow Lan Lake. Visitors can access the lake right outside their doors, by simply jumping in whenever they wish. The rooms are semi-attached and can hold up to 5 people. Additionally, each room comes with a kayak and 5 life jackets for guests to set afloat at any time.

500 Rai Floating Resort also features its own restaurant with local and Western cuisines available. Moreover, the resort offers massages on-site and an outdoor pool. Viewing sunrises and sunsets is definitely encouraged as the hotel features an indoor seating area and an outdoor balcony. Thus, it is easy for guests to feel like they are in paradise as the floating hotel’s backdrop is lush, green hills.

Facilities: Swimming pool, bar, breakfast included, kayak, life jackets, outdoor balcony, en suite bathroom, onsite massages and a restaurant.

Price: 17,100 – 40,000 baht.

Address: Chiew Larn Lake, Khao Sok Narional Park, Ban Ta Khun, Suratthani, 84230 Ratchaprapha, Thailand.

Click here to book now on Agoda.

Who would have thought that a big city actually offers a floating hotel? As they say, visitors can find anything in Bangkok. This is especially evident in Bangkok Tree House that offers rooms alongside the Chao Phraya River. Moreover, guests can actually sleep right on the river by taking advantage of the River Nest, a floating inflatable mattress!

Known for its stylish rooms, the hotel doesn’t disappoint with its decor and amenities. Featuring a restaurant that serves healthy dishes, including vegan options, it is easy to practise a bit of self-care while staying here. In addition, guests can access the Bang Nam Pheung floating market and the Central Bangna Shopping Complex if they are interested in taking an excursion. But, as the Bangkok Tree House offers such spectacular views of the river, it is quite easy to stay and relax in the hotel without lifting a finger!

Facilities: Airport shuttle, restaurant, WiFi, 24-hour front desk, breakfast, bicycles, working area with a desktop computer, rooftop terrace and free parking.

Price: 2,282 – 3,000 baht.

Address: 60 Moo 1, Petchaheung Rd soi 26, Bang Nampeung, Phra Pradeang. Samutprakarn, 10130 Bangkok, Thailand.

Click here to book now on Agoda.

The Blue Sky Resort is definitely one of the most beautiful floating hotels in Thailand. Thus, if you are looking for something that a travel magazine would feature, this is the place for you. Set among a mangrove forest, the resort is located on Mae Mai Bay in Koh Phayam island. Guests won’t be disappointed with this 4-star resort as it offers luxurious villas along with panoramic sea views.

Complete with a restaurant that offers Thai and international dishes, visitors can choose to stay in their rooms for meals. As Koh Phayam is a quiet island, the views are definitely nothing short of amazing. Nature lovers will surely enjoy a stay here as wildlife is abundant against the sandy beach backdrop. Clearly its designer had the Maldives in mind, as the thatched roofs on every room bring an exotic feel to the resort.

Facilities: Swimming pool, beachfront, WiFi, breakfast, private balcony, TV, en suite bathroom, shower, kayaks, bicycles, spa, restaurant and bar.

Price: 3,699 – 5,199 baht.

Address: Sapanpla Rd., Amphor Mueng Ranong, 85000 Ko Phayam, Thailand.

Click here to book now on Agoda.

One of Thailand’s most famous floating accommodations, Float House River Kwai features spectacular villas directly over the water. Each villa is comprised of Thai style teak wood along with matching decor, giving a authentic Thai feel. With magnificent views, guests can float on the famous river by canoe or long-tail boat while taking in the scenery.

Moreover, the resort also includes cultural shows and a restaurant that serves delicious Thai and international cuisines. Thus, it is easy to sit back and relax in the Thai folk-style rooms while taking in the mountains of Saiyoke. In addition to the mountains and river, guests can easily access the Lawa Cave, Elephant Camp, and Mon Village. And, the Sai Yoke Yai National Park and Erawan Waterfall are less than an hour by car away for a memorable day trip. For more adventurous travellers, the resort also can set up bamboo rafting trips, jungle hikes and bird watching excursions.

Facilities: Free parking, WiFi, bar, breakfast, private bathroom, rooftop sundeck, TV, pier, day beds, floating restaurant, minibar, personal safe, umbrella and a rain shower.

Price: 4,389 – 10,782 baht.

Address: 55 Moo 5 Tumbol Wangkrajae, Aumpur Saiyok, Kanchanaburi , 71150 Sai Yok, Thailand.

Click here to book now on Agoda.

This hotel has taken on its own version of what it means to be a floating accommodation. As each villa is set on top of an infinity pool, jumping in to swim has been made much easier. Therefore, those who want to swim in a cleaner environment will enjoy a dip here in the pool. And, the luxurious villas feature a jacuzzi bathtub and a balcony to make your stay more relaxing.

Located in Koh Samui, the villas overlook Chaweng district where most of the tourist activities can be found. Here, guests can feel like they are living it up in one of the most beautiful islands in the world. To top it all off, the resort offers a spa, rooftop sundeck, fitness centre and even a hydrotherapic float tank! In summary, guests will love the amazing amenities that come with booking a room on top of a majestic infinity pool.

Facilities: WiFi, pool, spa, parking, pet-friendly, restaurant, hotel bar, gym, chromotherapy jacuzzi, spa, TV, hydrotherapic float tank and rooftop sundeck.

Price: 1,173 – 2,282 baht.

Address: 166/98 Moo 2 Bophut, Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand 84320.

Click here to book now on Agoda.

Thailand definitely features many amazing floating hotels. The hotels above, are clearly some of the best in Thailand. And, their pictures and amenities prove their worth. Guests can feel like they are living the high life as they overlook an oasis of water outside their bedrooms. Overall, waking up and feeling like you are in a lagoon, is a one-of-a-kind experience that must be had!

