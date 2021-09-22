Connect with us

Bangkok's best fresh markets to visit

Shopping in Bangkok is known across the world. And, it’s no surprise that Thailand’s capital has some of the coolest places in which to find threads, food, and souvenirs. Here, we have the best fresh markets in which to shop in Bangkok below.

The Best Markets To Visit In Bangkok

1. Or Tor Kor Market

This market is a great place in which to browse or buy. Here, you can see large and fresh fruit of all types, making it the most memorable thing about Or Tor Kor Market. Moreover, vegetables, pre-cut meats and flowers, and seafood can also be found here. However, it’s not just for healthy nuts, as Thai sweets of all kinds also grace the market. Such things as, sweet sticky rice, kanom bueng (coconut crepes) and kanom krok (grilled coconut pancakes) are included in the available sweets for purchase. Additionally, the market is in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district and is near the famous Chatuchak Market.

Address: 101, Phahonyothin Road, Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900, Thailand

Or Tor Kor Market in Bangkok - Shop at One of the World&#39;s Best Fresh Markets – Go Guides

Or Tor Kor Market

2. Klong Suan Roi Pee Market

This 100 year old market is so much fun to walk around as it is a giant bazaar. Once stepping foot on the grounds here, visitors will feel like they are in an outdoor museum. Moreover, the market offers visual stimulation the way it is designed, in addition to offering snack options along the way. As it is located outside of Bangkok, this large, old market is set along with the Prawet Burirom Kong (canal). Additionally, the market’s location makes it a great outing to see a bit of local Thai life outside of the bustling capital.

Address: Theppharat-Lat Krabang Rd, Ban Pho, Chachoengsao 24140, Thailand

Klong Suan 100 Years Market - Amazing Riverside Market Frozen in Time - Go Guides

Klong Suan Roi Pee Market

3. Ta Tian Market

Located along the Chao Phraya River and opposite Wat Pho, this market is often missed by tourists. However, its charm and food selection makes a trip to this market worth it. The entrance is in the middle of a U-shaped heritage-style building. Moreover, taking a stroll through this market feels like you are in a maze as it is fun and challenging to make your way through the walkways.

Address: Maha Rat Rd, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200, Thailand

174 Tian Market Photos - Free &amp; Royalty-Free Stock Photos from Dreamstime

Ta Tian Market

4. Sampeng Lane Market

This Chinatown market is a great indicator of what a market in China actually looks like. The market is very busy during the day and the narrow lanes are often crowded with vendors peddling a variety of goods. Visitors here will undoubtedly enjoy navigating through the crazy atmosphere, while they find a cool souvenir to bring home. Moreover, if you haven’t guessed what else you can find, we will help you: Chinese food. Here, you can find the best Chinese street food around, or sit down for a nice Chinese meal. However, the market’s madness may be the most memorable experience of your trip.

Address: Soi Wanit 1, Yaowarat, Samphanthawong, Bangkok 10100, Thailand

Sampeng Lane Market in Bangkok - Street Market in Chinatown Bangkok – Go Guides

Sampeng Lane Market

5. The Circle Ratchapruk

This modern, themed market is overflowing with brightly coloured buildings and shops. Additionally, the market features European-inspired decor, with stores focused on selling locally-designed products. The market itself has about 100 shops and stalls, and is quite popular with young families. Moreover, the market is spread out over 7,000 square metres, making it a fun place in which to spend the evening. Furthermore, the market’s artwork, educational shops and other events make it great for any age of visitor. And, if you are looking for a taste of Western fast food, the market offers several chain restaurants like McDonald’s and MK Restaurant.

Address: 39 Ratchaphruek Rd, Taling Chan, Bangkok 10170, Thailand

รีวิว The Circle Ratchapruk - ยอดเยี่ยมห้ามพลาดเด็ดขาด

The Circle Ratchapruk

Bangkok shopping is loads of fun wherever you go. However, if you are wanting to see some of the best the city has to offer, our list above will definitely help with that. From boutique-style shops to huge food markets, it can be said that almost anything can be found in Bangkok!

 

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

