Connect with us

Education

University students may see time limit to complete higher education removed

Avatar

Published

 on 

University students in Thailand may be catching a break from needing to follow a timeline for completing their higher education. The Commission on Higher Education Standards has recently announced it is resolving to remove a requirement that university students must complete their schooling within a given time period or risk being expelled.

The issue was discussed at a meeting earlier this month, with a decision being made to more closely follow the minister of higher education, science, research, and innovation, Anek Laothamatas,’ lifelong learning policy.

“Now students who work and study at the same will not have to fret about losing their place if they exceed the allotted study period.”

Anek attributes the upcoming removal of the timeline to the benefits that students receive when working while studying. He says it enhances students’ work and life skills, giving them valuable work experience before they graduate. Thus, to allow the students to continue working while studying, the timeline and due date for completing university is set to be removed.

As most Thai universities give undergraduates up to 8 years to complete their studies, graduate and doctoral students had 5 and 6 years to complete their studies respectively. One professor says the cancelled time limit will, indeed, apply to all 3 levels of higher education students.

The proposed time limit removal would not only be applied to state-run Thai universities. Private owned universities will also have to adjust their regulations in line with the new mandate that places emphasis on lifelong learning. The ministry hopes that this change in time limits will contribute to its goals of Thai universities ranking among the world’s top 100 within the next 10 years.

Currently, there is only 1 university that is near the top 100. In 2020, The Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings listed Mahidol University as the best university in Thailand. In Asia, however, Mahidol has missed being ranked in the top 100, coming in at #122 out of 500 universities from 30 Asian countries. Professor Banjong Mahaisawiriya, acting president of Mahidol University, says the ranking was based on several criteria that ranged from efficiency in teaching, researching and readiness at regional and international levels.

“They used 5 key performance indicators as follows: Teaching 25%, research 30%, research citations 30%, international outlook 7.5% and industry income 7.5%.”

According to https://www.4icu.org/th/, Thailand’s top 3 universities are Mahidol University, Chulalongkorn University, and Chiang Mai University respectively.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Jason
2021-10-29 13:11
This step isn't just good for students and their academic future, it's also good for the future of Thailand.
image
Shade_Wilder
2021-10-29 13:17
"The ministry hopes that this change in time limits will contribute to its goals of Thai universities ranking among the world’s top 100 within the next 10 years. Currently, there is only 1 university that is near the top 100.…
Avatar

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism17 mins ago

Tourism industry aims for improvement over Sandbox for reopening
Bangkok1 hour ago

Teenager shot at August protest in Bangkok dies after months in a coma
Education2 hours ago

University students may see time limit to complete higher education removed
Sponsored2 days ago

Top 5 dental clinics by Dental Corporations PLC in Thailand

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Technology2 hours ago

Centara Hotels suffer data breach by hackers Desorden Group
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand Top Stories | COVID tests and insurance required for quarantine-free visitors | October 29
Tourism3 hours ago

November 1 re-opening of Thailand – The Fine Print
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Entering Thailand, Chinese/Indian tourists, Ruling coalition rumbles | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.120
Transport3 hours ago

Thailand’s used car market expected to keep growing thanks to Covid-19 pandemic
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

ICUs in Chiang Mai nearly full amidst Covid-19 surge
Coronavirus Vaccines4 hours ago

Thai government in talks to vaccinate younger children
Thailand4 hours ago

PM orders clampdown on black market Favipiravir trade following arrests
Malaysia4 hours ago

Malaysia and Singapore talk travel bubbles
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Army conscript dies a day after receiving second Covid-19 vaccine shot
Tourism4 hours ago

Phuket taxi drivers told to be fair, safe, friendly ahead of reopening
Thailand4 hours ago

More Pfizer vaccines for children arrive in Thailand
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending