International Education
Best boarding schools in Thailand
Boarding schools offer valuable education that goes well beyond the classroom. There, students acquire and develop traits like independence, empathy, a sense of community, and social skills. Here are the best boarding schools in Thailand that provide excellent education and comfortable accommodation! In this guide, we’ve broken down the best boarding schools into different areas- Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai and Pattaya.
Bangkok
Regent international school Bangkok best boarding schools in thailand
Regent international school Bangkok is a English National Curriculum day and boarding international school offering excellent education for children aged from 2 to 18. The school offers full time and weekly boarding. The boarding school houses a wonderful range of boarding students- representing a variety of cultures, interests, abilities, and personalities. The school places a strong emphasis on how the boarding experience fosters students’ growth in character, independence, and self-assurance, which over time leads to the development to be more mature and open-minded individuals.
Address: 601, 99 Pracha Uthit Rd, Wang Thonglang, Bangkok 10310
Phuket
British International School Phuket
The British International School, Phuket (BISP) is an English co-educational day and boarding school. At BISP, you’ll find exemplary boarding accommodation with world-class facilities; these allow students to thrive in sports, arts as well as other academics. Moreover, the school has around 900 day and boarding students on campus, representing over 60 different countries. The aim of their boarding services is to “foster a supportive and caring community”.
Address: 59 Moo 2, Thepkrasattri Road, T. Koh Kaew, A. Muang, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000, Thailand.
UWC Thailand International School best boarding schools in thailand
UWCT is credited as being the first UWC campus to include social-emotional learning and mindfulness (SEL&M) into their curriculum. Their boarding school caters to years 9 and above and has a capacity of 84 students. In addition, their boarding choices are flexible and cater to each students needs. Thus, students can enrol full-time or board weekly from Monday to Friday. Trial boarding is also available, allowing students to get a feel for the boarding program before enrolling. This has a maximum of 2 weeks and once it’s done, families can choose what program suits their child best.
Address: 115/15, Thep Krasatti, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand.
Chiang Mai
Prem Tinsulanonda International School
Located in the beautiful and serene location of Chiang Mai, the boarding experience at Prem Tinsulanonda International School is truly exceptional. Prem Tinsulanonda International School is a prominent IB international boarding and day school that aspires to support and encourage students to become well-rounded individuals, providing a diversity of personalities, experience and talents. The school is currently home to around 153 boarding students and 18 boarding members of staff. The boarding community helps students develop their social skills and gives them a sense of responsibility and community.
Address: 234 Tambon Huai Sai, Amphoe Mae Rim, Chang Wat Chiang Mai 50180
Pattaya
Regents International School Pattaya best boarding schools in thailand
Regents International School Pattaya is a day and boarding school that teach a English National Curriculum. Students aged eight can enrol for boarding school.They provide a “safe, friendly and active boarding community” with a focus on continued learning. While there is a strong emphasis on enhancing academic performance, students also have weekends with activities like go-karting, wakeboarding, and excursions to water parks and elephant sanctuaries.Furthermore, their boarding experience is exceptional as it provides a range of learning possibilities, in turn making the overall experience richer.
Address: 33/3 Moo 1 Pong, Banglamung Chonburi Pattaya, 20, 20150, Thailand.
Rugby School Thailand
Rugby School Thailand is an international day and boarding school teaching the UK curriculum. The school features a 80-acre campus set in the countryside of Chonburi. In addition, its vast grounds boast high quality amenities both inside and outside of the classroom. In terms of their boarding school, they cater to day, weekly and full-time boarders. The expansive and fully-equipped accommodation provides them with a cosy “home away from home”, they welcome children from year 3 and up.
Address: 7, Khao Mai Kaeo, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand.
Are you curious about how much international schools cost? Read our guide article HERE.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Best boarding schools in Thailand
‘Patani Colonial Territory’ designer summoned for game of truth or dare
Border patrol sergeant in northeast Thailand kills colleague
Top 5 Backlink Agencies in Bangkok for Your Business
VIDEO: Desperate Rohingyas dying on boat off South Thailand
Fisherman accidentally harpoons his own face in eastern Thailand
Most Googled word in 2022? And in Thailand?
Patong Hill road to reopen to all on christmas day| GMT
25 arrested in Germany suspected of leading a ‘right-wing’ coup
23 military students hospitalised after being trained too hard
Thailand News Today | British man who loves Thailand banned for 5 years for overstaying
Police arrest another Chinese visa overstayer living it up in Thailand
Christmas present to Phuket motorists: Patong Hill road to reopen
Firework maker killed in firework accident in eastern Thailand
Lao star swindled by Thai celebrity, more than 500 million baht lost
Father chains up daughter and forces her to return to abusive husband
New details unfolding over alleged assault by Pattaya loan sharks
Thai VietJet cancels Phuket – Bangkok flight last minute over 1 extra passenger
TAT launches luxury travel package to Thailand for rich South Korean tourists
Motorbike taxi driver wins 12 million baht lottery jackpot in Thailand
‘Big Joke’ goes back to school to hunt visa crooks
Over 100 tonnes of garbage estimated near Phuket Fishing Port
Thailand’s top cheesemaker toasts his own success
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
Province in Vietnam boosting tourism with its rich culture
Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
Air Canada’s Vancouver-Bangkok flight touches down Thailand
Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
NZ suitcase murders go to court
Indian pervs arrested after harassing tourist in Mumbai
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides2 days ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Crime4 days ago
‘Big Joke’ goes back to school to hunt visa crooks
-
Hot News3 days ago
Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
-
Crime2 days ago
Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
-
Thailand2 days ago
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok
-
Politics3 days ago
Whole new world of censorship pain on its way to Thailand