Boarding schools offer valuable education that goes well beyond the classroom. There, students acquire and develop traits like independence, empathy, a sense of community, and social skills. Here are the best boarding schools in Thailand that provide excellent education and comfortable accommodation! In this guide, we’ve broken down the best boarding schools into different areas- Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai and Pattaya.

Bangkok

Regent international school Bangkok best boarding schools in thailand

Regent international school Bangkok is a English National Curriculum day and boarding international school offering excellent education for children aged from 2 to 18. The school offers full time and weekly boarding. The boarding school houses a wonderful range of boarding students- representing a variety of cultures, interests, abilities, and personalities. The school places a strong emphasis on how the boarding experience fosters students’ growth in character, independence, and self-assurance, which over time leads to the development to be more mature and open-minded individuals.

Address: 601, 99 Pracha Uthit Rd, Wang Thonglang, Bangkok 10310

Phuket

British International School Phuket

The British International School, Phuket (BISP) is an English co-educational day and boarding school. At BISP, you’ll find exemplary boarding accommodation with world-class facilities; these allow students to thrive in sports, arts as well as other academics. Moreover, the school has around 900 day and boarding students on campus, representing over 60 different countries. The aim of their boarding services is to “foster a supportive and caring community”.

Address: 59 Moo 2, Thepkrasattri Road, T. Koh Kaew, A. Muang, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000, Thailand.

UWC Thailand International School best boarding schools in thailand

UWCT is credited as being the first UWC campus to include social-emotional learning and mindfulness (SEL&M) into their curriculum. Their boarding school caters to years 9 and above and has a capacity of 84 students. In addition, their boarding choices are flexible and cater to each students needs. Thus, students can enrol full-time or board weekly from Monday to Friday. Trial boarding is also available, allowing students to get a feel for the boarding program before enrolling. This has a maximum of 2 weeks and once it’s done, families can choose what program suits their child best.

Address: 115/15, Thep Krasatti, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand.

Chiang Mai

Prem Tinsulanonda International School

Located in the beautiful and serene location of Chiang Mai, the boarding experience at Prem Tinsulanonda International School is truly exceptional. Prem Tinsulanonda International School is a prominent IB international boarding and day school that aspires to support and encourage students to become well-rounded individuals, providing a diversity of personalities, experience and talents. The school is currently home to around 153 boarding students and 18 boarding members of staff. The boarding community helps students develop their social skills and gives them a sense of responsibility and community.

Address: 234 Tambon Huai Sai, Amphoe Mae Rim, Chang Wat Chiang Mai 50180

Pattaya

Regents International School Pattaya best boarding schools in thailand

Regents International School Pattaya is a day and boarding school that teach a English National Curriculum. Students aged eight can enrol for boarding school.They provide a “safe, friendly and active boarding community” with a focus on continued learning. While there is a strong emphasis on enhancing academic performance, students also have weekends with activities like go-karting, wakeboarding, and excursions to water parks and elephant sanctuaries.Furthermore, their boarding experience is exceptional as it provides a range of learning possibilities, in turn making the overall experience richer.

Address: 33/3 Moo 1 Pong, Banglamung Chonburi Pattaya, 20, 20150, Thailand.

Rugby School Thailand

Rugby School Thailand is an international day and boarding school teaching the UK curriculum. The school features a 80-acre campus set in the countryside of Chonburi. In addition, its vast grounds boast high quality amenities both inside and outside of the classroom. In terms of their boarding school, they cater to day, weekly and full-time boarders. The expansive and fully-equipped accommodation provides them with a cosy “home away from home”, they welcome children from year 3 and up.

Address: 7, Khao Mai Kaeo, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand.

Are you curious about how much international schools cost? Read our guide article HERE.