Malaysia sees over 95% of adults, 81% of teens fully vaccinated

While countries around Southeast Asia have been working on their reopening plans, Malaysia is looking at reopening Langkawi as the country has now surpassed a 95% vaccination rate of the adult population. Thailand’s neighbour to the south is reporting reaching 95.4% of all the adults in Malaysia having been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with 2 doses.

The figure is still climbing as 22,882,504 people, representing 97.7% of the entire adult population of Malaysia, has received at least one vaccine and will be fully vaccinated soon, according to data from the Health Ministry’s CovidNow programme that reported the statistics.

Malaysia has administered over 51 million vaccines total as part of its National Covid-19 Immunisation programme, with more than 121,000 vaccines given yesterday, with just 6,700 of those being first doses and 25,000 as second doses. Their booster third vaccine rollout is well underway with 89,000 doses given yesterday.

Malaysia has also been successful in a drive to vaccinate teens in the country with over 2.5 million representing 81% of the adolescent population having been fully vaccinated with 2 doses. Another 200,000 teens have received their first Covid-19 vaccine and are awaiting their second dose.

While Malaysia was mired in a Covid-19 surge crisis just a few months ago, the speed at which they’ve vaccinated their population has opened the door to a variety of reopening schemes for international tourists. Aside from the plan to reopen the popular tourist island of Langkawi, Malaysia has established a travel bubble with neighbour to the south Singapore that is set to launch November 29, and 2 checkpoints along the border with Thailand were announced reopened yesterday, a boon to commerce and trade between the 2 nations.

SOURCE: Asian News Today

