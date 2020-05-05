Thailand’s Covid-19 situation, May 5 | The Thaiger

Coronavirus News & Updates
Thailand’s Covid-19 situation, May 5
The spokesman of the Covid-19 Coronavirus Situation Administration, Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, announced today that only 1 new case of the Covid-19 virus had been detected across the kingdom.
This is a drop from the 18 recorded cases yesterday, and was the lowest daily number since March 9.
The single case is a Thai male, a 45 year old in Narathiwat (southern Thailand ), who had just returned from Malaysia and is considered an “imported case”. This means there have been 0 cases of the virus spreading locally, the second day in a row countrywide of this situation.
On April 25 the man fell sick with coughing, a fever, runny nose, sore throat and shortness of breath. He was diagnosed with pneumonia at a local hospital and finally tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.
The country now has 2,988 total cases with 2,747 patients discharged – an additional 7 more patients were released yesterday.
187 confirmed Covid-19 patients remain in hospital nationwide and the number of deaths remains at 54.
Dr Taweesilp warned that people should take precautions while visiting crowded places, especially now that the government has relaxed disease control measures.
He asked for patience in terms of reopening businesses and easing further restrictions, stressing they could not let their guard down yet.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News | Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus News & Updates
2 more Covid-19 patients discharged from hospital in Banglamung, Chon Buri
Banglamung district has reported that they have had no new cases of Covid-19 since April 19. Pattaya (which is in Banglamung district) will reach a 3 week milestone tomorrow without any new cases. Today 2 patients were discharged from hospital, leaving 5 patients remaining in hospital for treatment relating to Covid-19.
A total of 87 cases have been reported in Chonburi since the start of the outbreak of Covid-19. Only 9 cases remain in hospitals in the entire province and 76 cases have been officially discharged.
Checkpoints restricting access in and out of the main city area is scheduled to end by tomorrow.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus News & Updates
Thailand national figures for Covid-19 patients – May 4
Today Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, the spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Administration has revealed the number of Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours in Thailand. There were 18 new cases of Covid-19 patients, bringing the total to 2,987 patients.
Of the 18 cases, (17 are female and 1 male) all came from the Songkhla Quarantine Centre and all cases were reported as being imported, not local infections.
• 1 additional patient discharged from hospital
• Total number of recovered patients is 2,740 cases
• 193 patients are still in hospital receiving medical care.
• No additional deaths today, total remains at 54 deaths
But there is a possibility that the Songkhla cases could be removed from the tally. Initial test results from the testing lab in Songkhla were positive, but a second round tests turned out to be negative.
Dr. Taweesilp says the samples are being sent to the main testing labs in Bangkok to check for accuracy. The results are expected within days.
The highest number of infections are in Bangkok and Nonthaburi, totalling to 1,697 people, with an average age of between 20-29 years (763 cases).
There were no new cases announced in Phuket today.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Number of Covid-19 cases passes 3.5 million worldwide
The number of Covid-19 cases around the world yesterday passed the 3.5 million mark, with a worldometers.com tally confirming 84,004 new cases in the last 24 hours. However, the growth in new cases is finally starting to slow down – flattening the curve.
Nearly a quarter of a million people have now died from the virus, with Europe and the US currently accounting for most new cases. The US alone has had 1,188,122 cases and a very sobering 68,598 deaths. Russia, Africa and Latin America are now experiencing a rise in numbers, but the overall trend globally is a slow flattening of the famous curve.
PHOTO: www.worldometers.info/coronavirus
Even though experts agree there are likely to be far more cases than those officially confirmed, the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, devastating as it has been, is nowhere near the 500 million cases of Spanish flu which broke out in 1918. Still, in pandemic terms, it’s still early days in the Covid-19 story with second and third waves of infections expected, especially after the northern hemisphere’s summer.
The first official recorded death from Covid-19 was reported in Wuhan, China on January 10. Since then, the virus has gone on to claim 248,285 lives around the world (as of 10am Thai time). In the past week, new cases globally have decreased to a daily rate of 2 – 3%, a significant drop from 13% in the middle of March.
Several countries are now embarking on a gradual easing of lockdown measures, opening up businesses and attempting to jump-start their devastated economies. There is little agreement on the right or wrong way to do this, with most epidemiologists fearing a “second wave” of the virus. This is almost inevitable once restrictions start being eased. The question is how big that second wave will be and how best to keep it under control.
At this stage most international airline travel is still heavily restricted. The surge in popularity of international and budget airline travel provided the new coronavirus an easy means of spreading quickly around the globe.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World | worldometers.comKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Lack of social distancing at BTS stations in Bangkok
Update on Chiang Mai’s Covid-19 situation
Thailand’s Covid-19 situation, May 5
WHO and intelligence community awaiting evidence from US President Trump about “Wuhan lab” claims
Government health official warns of near-certainty of “second wave” of Covid-19
Officials issue reminder of nationwide time restrictions on alcohol sales
Obesity on the rise in the Land of Smiles
292 Thai nationals return home from Hong Kong and The Maldives
Broke Russian family deported from Indonesia for busking – VIDEO
Business winners and losers, and the lumpy recovery
Second round of tests confirm 40 Covid-19 cases in Yala were “false positives”
Thailand News Today – Monday, May 4
South Korean supergroup BTS suspends their world stadium tour
Sponsorship in a Covid-19 era
Agricultural robot modified to provide biohazard clean-ups
Possible two day ‘window’ to purchase alcohol before bans re-imposed
Vietnam flings open the doors, Thailand and Malaysia peek through the curtains
Bangkok Airways to resume Samui flights
2 Aussies win $7,500 each in racial discrimination suit
Mass exodus as 40,000 people departing Phuket
Dodgy Chinese medical supplies rejected by many countries
6 million unemployed in tourism alone – a stark outlook for Thailand’s tourist industry
2 Chinese nabbed for peddling sex toys, hemp oil, facemasks
Zero cases reported in Phuket today (Wednesday)
54 Covid-19 deaths compared to 26,000 road deaths
Woman seriously injured after English husband allegedly throws her from balcony
Thailand re-opens its doors tomorrow
National alcohol ban to be lifted from Sunday, May 3
Stranded Russian student earns his room and board at Surat Thani temple
Thai Health Minister pushes ahead with ban on harmful pesticides
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Business3 days ago
Thailand re-opens its doors tomorrow
- Coronavirus Thailand4 days ago
National alcohol ban to be lifted from Sunday, May 3
- Bangkok1 day ago
Bangkok Governor orders 34 ‘at risk’ businesses to stay closed
- Business1 day ago
Owners of Pattaya nightlife venues discuss Covid-19 safety regulations for re-opening
- Economy3 days ago
Thai baht up 3% against USD over past month
- Coronavirus Cases1 day ago
40 confirmed Covid-19 cases surface in southern Yala province
- Crime3 days ago
Wanted: 5 quarantined inmates who escaped from Issan prison
- Crime4 days ago
3 more Cambodians arrested as part of Phuket human trafficking ring