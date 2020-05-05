Thailand’s Covid-19 situation, May 5 | The Thaiger

The spokesman of the Covid-19 Coronavirus Situation Administration, Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, announced today that only 1 new case of the Covid-19 virus had been detected across the kingdom.

This is a drop from the 18 recorded cases yesterday, and was the lowest daily number since March 9.

The single case is a Thai male, a 45 year old in Narathiwat (southern Thailand ), who had just returned from Malaysia and is considered an “imported case”. This means there have been 0 cases of the virus spreading locally, the second day in a row countrywide of this situation.

On April 25 the man fell sick with coughing, a fever, runny nose, sore throat and shortness of breath. He was diagnosed with pneumonia at a local hospital and finally tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

The country now has 2,988 total cases with 2,747 patients discharged – an additional 7 more patients were released yesterday.

187 confirmed Covid-19 patients remain in hospital nationwide and the number of deaths remains at 54.

Dr Taweesilp warned that people should take precautions while visiting crowded places, especially now that the government has relaxed disease control measures.

He asked for patience in terms of reopening businesses and easing further restrictions, stressing they could not let their guard down yet.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News | Bangkok Post