Chiang Rai quarantines 26 returnees from Phuket | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chiang Rai quarantines 26 returnees from Phuket
26 returnees from Phuket back to Chiang Rai arrived home on 2 passenger coaches today and were immediately placed in 14 day quarantine. The 26 arrived at the Wiang Indra Riverside Resort in Chiang Rai province (by the way, it looks VERY nice!).
The Deputy provincial governor of Chiang Rai welcomed them and asked them to adhere to the precautionary measures set by the health department. Thorough screening was reportedly conducted by Chiang Rai health officials and they were also reminded to eat only well cooked food, use a personal serving spoon when eating, wash their hands regularly, practice social distancing and most importantly wear face masks at all times.
Meanwhile a group of 400 Thais returnees from foreign countries were placed in state quarantine facilities in Chonburi province yesterday. 7 hotels in Pattaya City have been designated state quarantine facilities. The hotels have been approved by the health department for Thais returning from abroad. Around 2,000 returnees are now being quarantined there. Yesterday’s 400 returnees, that had been stranded in Italy, Malaysia, Japan and Taiwan, arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport before travelling to the quarantine facilities in Chon Buri.
Health officials today reported 11 returnees from overseas tested positive for Covid-19. The 11, 5 of them masseurs, raised Thailand’s total cases to 3,065 since the outbreak began.
“We can say that there are no new locally infected Covid-19 cases as far as official reports are concerned. Even more, all the new cases reported daily were infected in other countries.”
Of the 3,065 accumulated cases, 2,945 (96%) have recovered, with 14 more patients released over the previous 24 hours. Just 63 patients remained in hospital. The death toll remains at 57.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Accomplice in Chiang Rai robbery found hanging in Phayao forest
The alleged motorcycle driver in a recent Chiang Rai robbery has been found hanging in a forest in the upper northern Phayao province, in an apparent suicide. Two men pulled off the daring daytime robbery of more than a million baht in Chiang Saen district last Monday. Both men were then tracked down by police.
The first suspect, identified only as “Sitthichok,” a former Chiang Saen agricultural cooperative employee, was arrested yesterday. Police say the man confessed to stealing 1.05 million baht with his brother in law to pay off gambling debts. He says he left the gun used in the robbery with a friend after committing the heist. The friend then allegedly contacted police after he heard about the crime.
Police say Sittichok at first denied all charges and claimed no connection with the robbery, but after further interrogation he confessed, also giving up his brother in law as the motorcycle driver.
Sitthichok had only 200,000 baht remaining from of the 1,005,000 he stole. He told police the rest was used to pay off gambling debts.
The brother in law, 48 year old Cheunjai Konkham, was found dead by the police in the Phayao forest. Police assume he committed suicide, choosing death over a lengthy prison sentence.
Authorities say a forensic team has collected evidence and had also sent the body for a postmortem examination.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
One of the robbers in Chiang Rai arrested – VIDEO
UPDATE: Police have arrested a suspect from Monday’s robbery that took place in Chiang Saen district in Chiang Rai, when a pair of robbers stole 1.05 million baht outside a Krungthai Bank. 2 men on a motorbike managed to escape and a manhunt was ordered. Read more HERE.
When officials arrived at the crime scene they found 46 year old Watcharin, the driver, who was waiting in his vehicle in front of the bank. Watcharin told authorities that he went to the branch to withdraw cash to be used in an agricultural cooperative. He withdrew 1.05 million baht and put the cash in a purse.
While in his car and about to leave, one of the robbers knocked on his window. Thinking it was someone he knew, Watcharin opened the door, at which point the man threatened him with a gun before fleeing on a the back of a motorbike.
Security camera footage and witnesses revealed that there were 2 robbers, both wearing a full-face helmets. After grabbing the cash, the robbers headed south.
Police have arrested a suspect identified as “Sitthichok” after tracking down the gun used in the crime. He initially denied all charges and claimed no connection to the robbery but police say he eventually confessed. Sitthichok told officers he once worked in the cooperative, which is how he knew when Watcharin would go to the bank.
Sitthichok claims to have only 200,000 baht left after spending 800,000 baht in one day. Police are still seeking the other suspect.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Chiang Rai
Robbers stole 1.05 million baht in cash from a Chiang Rai bank
Today at 10am Police in Chiang Saen district Chiang Rai (which borders Myanmar and Laos on the so-called Golden Triangle), were notified that a pair of robbers had stolen 1.05 million baht from the local Krungthai Bank. Police authorities are currently chasing down the 2 suspects who pulled off the daring daylight robbery on the bank.
Both suspects were dressed in black and were wearing motorbike helmets. The offenders managed to grab 1.05 million baht in cash before fleeing the scene on a blue Honda Wave motorcycle.
The employee that was targeted by the robbers told police and the bank manager that she had cashed the 1.05 million baht and put it in a bag for delivery to the agricultural cooperative of Chiang Saen. As the money was being loaded into the delivery vehicle, the thieves threatened the driver with firearms to hand over the bag of cash.
Chief of Chiang Saen’s police station has launched a manhunt for the 2 men.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand News Today – Thursday, May 28
How has Thailand contained Covid-19 so effectively?
Bangkok’s UK visa application centre to reopen
Chiang Rai quarantines 26 returnees from Phuket
Murdoch closes all his regional and local newspapers in Australia
Fishermen abuse and slavery cases solved “off-the-record”
Massage shops, boxing stadiums may be allowed to reopen next week
Thai man arrested for distributing child porn on social media
Low cost carrier Thai AirAsia ponders merger
Thailand’s Covid-19 figures (May 28)
Man arrested after firing shots at coworker, shoot out with police
Thailand developing level 4 “gold standard” biohazard suits
World’s coronavirus focus shifts from Europe to the Americas
Central buys Family Mart Thailand
High speed railway linking Thailand and China takes another step
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
Bangkok mother, daughter swindled out of 1.8 million baht, suspect arrested
Phuket’s lost summer – looking to 2021 for tourism recovery
Central Thailand prepares for return of thousands of Burmese workers
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, May 27
Emergency Decree extended through June amidst accusations of political motivation
Bank report predicts extended timeframe for Thai tourism recovery
Thailand’s property market set to experience brokerage megashift
2 dead, over 1,000 ill in Korat dengue fever outbreak
Gunman kills 3 at Northern Thailand radio station
Thai Doctor faces charges in “wombs-for-hire” scandal
Police arrest 3 involved in mystery woman’s marijuana syndicate
Mayor’s statement sparks hope Chonburi beaches may reopen soon
Elephant injures 2 Burmese men in Kanchanburi
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Myanmar1 day ago
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
- Thailand1 day ago
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
- Bangkok1 day ago
Bangkok mother, daughter swindled out of 1.8 million baht, suspect arrested
- Economy3 days ago
Phuket’s lost summer – looking to 2021 for tourism recovery
- Myanmar1 day ago
Central Thailand prepares for return of thousands of Burmese workers
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Emergency Decree extended through June amidst accusations of political motivation
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Bank report predicts extended timeframe for Thai tourism recovery
- Dengue Fever1 day ago
2 dead, over 1,000 ill in Korat dengue fever outbreak