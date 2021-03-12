32 Burmese migrants arrested for illegal entry, 4 test positive for Covid-19 | The Thaiger

4 out of 32 Burmese migrants arrested for illegally crossing into Thailand have tested positive for Covid-19. Officials in the western province of Prachuap Khiri Khan arrested the 32 after they were caught entering the Kingdom illegally. Border officials have stepped up patrols at various crossings between here and Myanmar as political tensions escalate in the neighbouring country. Provincial governor Phanlop Singhaseni says the 4 patients are now receiving treatment at Prachuap Khiri Khan Hospital.

“These migrants had been arrested while crossing the border via natural channels in Ao Noi sub-district. The infected patients have been sent to Prachuap Khiri Khan Hospital for treatment.”

Nation Thailand reports that prior to the Covid-19 test results being known, the migrants were held at 3 separate locations – Muang Police Station, Ao Noi Police Station, and Prachuap Khiri Khan Central Prison. Phanlop says those who came into close contact with them have all had to be tested for the virus.

“This has resulted in up to 128 officials and 29 other prisoners having had close contact with them. The high risk group had already received testing with no infection found, while about 116 people in the low risk group have been told to self-quarantine at home and monitor their symptoms.”

The western province of Prachuap Khiri Khan has recorded 8 infections since the resurgence of Covid-19 late last year. It’s understood 5 are currently receiving hospital treatment, while 3 have recovered. The province is thought to have over 40 natural crossings linking it to Myanmar, with many Burmese migrants attempting the crossing in a desperate attempt to find work in the Kingdom.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

