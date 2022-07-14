Bangkok governor looks for Chinese cash to create smart city

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt yesterday revealed he had a working dinner with the Chinese Ambassador to discuss a number of projects beneficial to the capital, including the city’s upcoming outdoor film festival, Chinese teachers, and the development of a smart city.

Developing Bangkok as a smart city comes hot on the heels of an announcement by the Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Committee earlier this week of its plans to build a US$37 billion smart city in Chon Buri.

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, who chaired the meeting, revealed the smart dream hub can be realised thanks to public and private investment in automotive, robotics, healthcare, and logistics companies. The investment will create about 200,000 jobs and accommodate 350,000 people by 2032.

The 10- year project will cover a 15,000-rai plot of land in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, 15 kilometres from U-Tapao International Airport. A similar project would catapult Bangkok into the 22nd century.

Chadchart met with Han Zhiqiang on Tuesday evening where a number of topics were discussed from providing computers to the city’s schools and supplying hi-tech medical equipment to hospitals to developing Bangkok into a smart city.

The 56 year old city chief also invited Han to provide Chinese films for the upcoming “Krung Thep Klang Plang” outdoor film festival.

Chinese teachers for Bangkok schools was another topic on the agenda. Having native Chinese teachers would make it easier for Thai students to learn the language.

It’s been a busy week for the Bangkok governor. This week alone he inspected the new Fai Chai Tunnel, which will be open for use on August 1, and promised to set up hawker centres as a permanent solution to the chaotic street vendor stalls strewn throughout the city.

