Board of Investment
Thailand’s Board of Investment unveils transformation plans
Thailand’s Board of Investment (BOI) has come up with new ways to attract more investment into Thailand. The board’s target is an easy-to-swallow group of companies dubbed “smart and sustainable” according to Bangkok Post.
The government’s effort to create a “new” economy in Thailand is focused, like almost every other Asian nation, on buzzwords. The board’s chosen buzzwords are “innovation” and “sustainability,” just the same as everyone else.
BOI secretary-general Narit Therdsteerasukdi said on Thursday that the executive board has endorsed the new measures and that they will take effect on January 3. The “new” ideas comprise a five-year investment strategy that is set to run until 2027.
The rules are designed to help the economy focus on innovative and sustainable growth, Narit said.
One of the new measures is to “encourage” more investment into industries “important to national development,” including EVs, food and – a bizarre choice with sustainability firmly at the front of policymaking – the space industry. Wouldn’t it be more sustainable not to have any space industry at all?
The BOI’s other ideas include tried-and-tested methods that have already shown themselves inadequate in fostering sustainability – quite the opposite. These include increased spending on research and development, expansion, relocation and upgrades: the standard tools of venture capital. They’ve all been tried, but none of them works. Incentives include tax exemptions (for investors, not workers or consumers) for three to 13 years.
The five-year strategy sets out to transform the Thai economy into one driven by technology, innovation and creativity. The measures have all the hallmarks of an inept government torn between a planned economy and allowing foreign investors to pillage whatever catches their marauding eye.
Placing environmental and social sustainability “at the core” does not do justice to the concepts. Sustainability and social awareness tweaks cannot transform processes that are already liable to kill us all.
A sustainable job considerably improves the worker’s life, over and above the interests of investors and shareholders. A job that does not greatly improve the quality of the air breathed by workers and their families both during their everyday lives and work, is not sustainable. Persuading developers to do a little less damage is not a success.
A factory must increase green space. An office building must clean up the water supply rather than just not make it worse. Biodiversity on every agricultural project in the country must increase, on a quarter-to-quarter basis. People working from home must be able to demonstrate that their work is having an immediate, beneficial effect on their neighbourhood. The lives of their neighbours must become better because of their work. “Not getting worse” is not good enough.
Any new enterprise should be able to show that it will not harm the health of any worker, anywhere on the supply chain. If one person is harmed by the toxic waste and inhumane conditions brought by a mining operation in a distant foreign field, none of the products of that operation should be used in any processes, should they? If one worker falls from scaffolding, the stadium should never host a single event.
Is that unreasonable? If it is, then how do we choose who is to suffer? Market forces?
Sustainability means that everyone’s life improves in some ways, but does not get worse in any. Everyone gets a better life, not just hedge fund managers. All the workers need a decent home before the CEO gets a second home. Everyone eats a proper meal before shareholders get fat.
Sustainability will not be created by encouraging investment. Quite the contrary: Investment is the diametric opposite of sustainability. It was money that caused all our problems. Money will not solve any of them. Investment screams unsustainable. Pour more fertiliser in the river.
Thailand’s Board of Investment should know that sustainability is not planting trees or picking up plastic bottles on the beach. Sustainability means good lives, equally good lives, for all.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Woman allegedly steals winning lottery ticket from friend
Driving licence point deductions starting next year in Thailand | GMT
Thailand’s Board of Investment unveils transformation plans
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Pattaya Walking Street shooter surrenders claiming it was a “friendly fire”
Part two: the most haunted places in Bangkok
China’s great firewall breached as zero-Covid policy protesters access Twitter, Telegram
Driving licence point deductions starting next year in Thailand
US singer Kanye West sparks outrage after saying he loves Nazis and admires Hitler
Thailand News Today | Thai Actress Forex 3D scammer released on bail after 3 months behind bars
Big Joke seizes Tuhao’s private jet in Hua Hin
Phuket officials once again report finding no human trafficking on fishing boats
South Korea increases quota of Thai workers next year
Indian pervs arrested after harassing tourist in Mumbai
Province in Vietnam boosting tourism with its rich culture
Teen girl’s ID card request denied as she doesn’t look like her mother
VIDEO: Naked Russian man walks around with erection in Koh Samui
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
Polish tourist killed in Phuket vehicle crash
New direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok
Iranian Kurdish football player arrested after speaking out
THAI & Bangkok Airways ordered to fix chaotic delayed luggage, or else!
Four members of drug gang arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Cheating husband says he ‘didn’t mean to’ shoot wife in head in southern Thailand
Boobs ban! Macro-textured implants outlawed in Thailand
Bangkok’s best health massage and spa: The ultimate pampering experience
F35 fighter jets head RTAF wish list
Bangladeshi-Burmese border conference offers model for Thailand
Reckless Lamborghini driver makes dangerous move & gets hit by pickup
Why aren’t tourists returning to Khao San Road?
Tuhao refused bail as celebrity wife enters equation
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis19 mins ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Sponsored24 hours ago
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
-
Board of Investment2 days ago
Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
-
Guides3 days ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
-
Politics4 days ago
Iranian Kurdish football player arrested after speaking out
-
Bangkok4 days ago
New direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok
-
Cosmetic Surgery4 days ago
Boobs ban! Macro-textured implants outlawed in Thailand