Best Bangkok night markets

Checking out Bangkok’s night markets is one of the most exciting things to do in the city. Here, the capital of Thailand boasts some of the largest markets in the world, with the possibility of bargaining your heart out. Tourists and locals alike love visiting the night markets as it is easy to find almost anything you desire. Souvenirs are abound as well as some amazing second-hand goods. Here, we list the best night markets in Bangkok below.

Best Night Markets in Bangkok

1. Asiatique

This ultimate shopping experience combines a night market and mall together to make one great shopping experience. Just 10 minutes away from Saphan Taksin BTS station, Asiatique makes it fun to spend a day shopping. With over 1,500 boutiques and 40 restaurants, shopping is endless. Additionally, if you are done with shopping, the Calypso ladyboy cabaret show is performed nightly.

Hours: Daily 11:00am-12:00am

Location: 2194 Charoenkrung Road, Wat Phraya Krai, Bang Kho Laem, Bangkok 10120, Thailand

2. Chatuchak Weekend Market

The world-renowned Chatuchak Market opens every weekend, but many don’t know you can come there for nighttime shopping on Fridays. Vendors set up their stalls starting around 9 pm and if you get there early, you can get some amazing bargains. If you visit on the weekend, make sure to go in the morning or evening as the market is vast, and the heat can turn your shopping into a sweat bath. However, regardless of the heat, this market is one of the largest in the world, offering just about anything from housewares to pets.

Hours: Saturday-Sunday 9:00am-6:00pm ,Wednesday-Thursday 7:00am-6:00pm ,Friday 6:00pm-12:00am

Location: Chatuchak Park, Kamphaeng Phet 2 Rd, Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900, Thailand

3. Khao San Road

Khao San Road is known as the most popular place for backpackers to shop and stay as it offers cheap hostels, cheap food and souvenirs. Here, you can bargain with vendors to get the best price while having a bucket of jungle juice. With loads of fun to be had, it is easy to party here while meeting fellow travellers and come home with a souvenir. Moreover, getting a tailor-made suit here is a great choice as they are cheap and nicely fitted to your body. Secondhand book shops are also located here, making it easy to pick up a book before arranging an island tour from one of the travel companies in Khao San Road.

Hours: Daily from 3:00pm-2:00am

Location: Khao San Road, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200, Thailand

4. Khlong Thom Market

Khlong Thom Market is perhaps one of the best places in which to shop as it has a plethora of assorted knick-knacks. Once known as the Flashlight Market, due to shoppers needing a flashlight at night to see the goods, it is especially crowded on Saturday nights. For those who are into thrifty finds, the market is known for its wide selection of second-hand goods. Featuring everything from spare car parts to clothing and toys, the 3-storey building is surely to offer shoppers a fun experience.

Hours: Daily from 9 am to 5 pm

Location: Worachak, Samphanthawong, Pomprapsattruphai, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

5. Rod Fai Market 1 (Srinakarin Road)

This huge, open-air bazaar is located in the eastern suburbs of Bangkok, and its amazing vintage atmosphere never goes out of style. Spread across the property are huge shops that feature all different kinds of collectables and memorabilia from previous times. Antique lovers will surely enjoy shopping here as it features such antique furniture to hippy-type clothing. The market is located behind Seacon Square on Srinakarin Road.

Hours: Thursday–Sunday from 5 pm to 1 am (closed Monday–Wednesday)

Location: 51 Srinagarindra Road, Nong Bon, Prawet, Bangkok 10250, Thailand

6. Patpong Night Market

Patpong’s has turned into one of the must-do shopping areas in Bangkok due to its location in the built-up area of Silom. Thus, due to its great location, shoppers can venture out and do other things while seeing the market. Always busy and a bit chaotic, it is a place to experience as it sums up life in Bangkok marvellously. Moreover, bars and foreign tourists abound, making the area notorious for its nightlife scene. Here, you can shop while taking in the debauchery. Staying here is also a good option as the area hosts many mid to high-end hotels. One thing to remember is that it is important to fine-tune your bargaining skills as the vendors here are quite experienced with tourists.

Hours: Daily 6:00pm-1:00am

Location: 1 Patpong Rd, Suriyawong, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

7. Rod Fai Market 2 (Ratchada)

This newer market is in the popular Ratchada area of Bangkok and offers a great location. Now, it is much easier to access as it is located by the Cultural Centre MRT Underground Station. Here, the market offers all the expected shopping finds, including some amazing street food and souvenirs. This train market is more central and compact, making it easier to stop in for a bit of browsing anytime from 6pm onward. Moreover, the surrounding scenery makes it easy to plan other sightseeing activities without needing to travel far.

Hours: Thursday–Sunday from 5 pm to midnight (closed Monday–Wednesday)

Location: Ratchadaphisek Road, Din Daeng, Bangkok 10400, Thailand

8. Sukhumvit Street Market (Nana)

This market is located in the Middle Eastern quarter of Sukhumvit and offers vendors that sell many types of items. Also set in the infamous Soi Nana area, it is easy to check out the questionable nightlife that is teeming with go-go bars and nightclubs. Known also as Little Arabia, the market features many Arabs that have set up their shops here. If you are looking for street stalls that sell counterfeit items like t-shirts, bags, and DVDs, this is the place to go.

Hours: Nightly

Location: Sukhumvit Road Soi 1–20, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Bangkok is full of night markets that make it easy to buy things all in 1 place. From thrifty finds to cheap electronics, the night markets even offer great food and snacks. Moreover, the locations cater to those wanting to see more of the city, with the markets being located in some interesting areas that offer many attractions.