Thailand’s deputy commerce minister praises tourism policies

After Covid-19 restrictions have ripped apart Thailand’s tourism economy throughout the past 2 years, the country’s deputy commerce minister is praising the government for relaxing policies this year. The deputy commerce minister, Sinit Lertkrai, said the policies are responsible for Phuket having a boom in new business registrations, according to a new report.

The report was conducted by the Department of Business Development. It claimed that businesses in Thailand’s four most popular tourist provinces, all located in the south, there was a 51.6% jump in new business registrations. The businesses registered include tourism businesses such as restaurants, hotels, resorts, suites, and spas.

These means 1,216 new registrations in Phuket, Surat Thai, Krabi, and Phang Nga. The deputy commerce minister said all these provinces are “supported by government measures”. While Phuket has the most business registrations, 613, Surat Thani was the runner up, with 450 registrations. Krabi followed in 3d place, with Phang Nga coming in at number 4.

The report claims that trade by restaurant businesses grew in the first quarter of 2022 by 83% since the same time last year. Hotel, resort, and condominium business trade grew up 169% in that time. Trade grew for spa businesses by 100%, and there was a 400% jump in trade for tour and travel reservation businesses.

The report did not, however, include the number of companies that have deregistered in the past 2 years since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Sinit is not the only Thai commerce leader welcoming relaxed Covid-19 policies. Last month, following the announcement for major changes to Thailand Pass, Thailand’s commerce chairman thanked the government for getting rid of mandatory RT-PCR tests for visitors on arrival.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand reportedly hopes to attract at least 1 million tourists every month heading into the next high season in the last quarter of 2022.

SOURCE: The Phuket News