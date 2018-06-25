Thai Life
Who is winning the battle between your two wolves?
In our hustle and bustle to clock in and clock out, we need to remember that happiness is a choice. It’s a moment to moment choice and we should remember that happiness is an inside job.
But…… You don't look like an addict.Which Wolf will you feed?
Posted by Darren Scherbain on Saturday, June 16, 2018
- Darren Scherbain
Thai Life
SOS Children’s Village Phuket invited to ‘Be My Guest’
Mövenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach Phuket organised a day filled with activities as part of an on-going partnership with SOS Children’s Village Phuket, an orphanage that was set up in the aftermath of the Indian Ocean tsunami and looks after local, unattended children.
On Saturday, June 16, 2018, 20 children from the SOS Children’s Village Phuket were invited to the resort to “be our guests” and spend a day on the resort’s ground to have fun and discover different jobs related to hospitality.
The children were picked up in the morning and were introduced to the concepts of eco-sustainability, a key foundation of the resort, by visiting the gardens and learning about the different species of flora that can be found on the property.
A series of mini-games followed, organised by the Recreation Team, that emphasised on the different departments’ roles and responsibilities, all in a fun and interactive way. The children were then treated to a delicious meal at OrientAsia, a pan-Asian restaurant located right on the pristine Karon Beach.
All young guests left with a little souvenir and wonderful memories from the moments they spent with the team throughout the day. Mövenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach Phuket maintains a strong partnership with SOS Children’s Village Phuket and offers all the children who finish college an opportunity for an internship and a job within the company.
Organised twice a year by our resort, the “Be My Guest” activity is part of Shine, the global corporate social responsibility programme under the umbrella of Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts.
Opinion
Change Thailand’s helmet culture
by Patrick Mattimore
On a recent trip to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, I was struck by an interesting phenomenon traveling from the airport to my hotel. I saw perhaps more than a thousand motorcycle riders and passengers, and only one person was not wearing a helmet. Yet, the entire two weeks I spent in that city, I didn’t see a single police officer giving out tickets enforcing a helmet law.
When I got back to Phuket I read many stories about the tragic deaths of various drivers and passengers (cars and motorcycles). The story emphasised several things.
First, at least two of the three motorcycle riders who were killed (in one story I was reading) were not wearing helmets (no mention as to whether the third rider was or was not).
Second, the police spokesperson in the article pointed out that the police here are constantly giving tickets to riders who fail to wear helmets – Thais and farang. The fine for not wearing a helmet is still 500 baht.
Third, that same spokesperson implied that the police are relatively powerless to stop the riders who insist on disobeying the helmet laws.
Finally, he suggested that it is up to people to protect themselves by wearing helmets.
The first issue is whether having everyone wearing helmets is a good thing and, if it is, how to get them to do it. In the US, where the helmet debate has been studied extensively, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that wearing a helmet reduces the risk of dying in a crash by 37 per cent.
Helmet-less riders are three times more likely than helmeted ones to sustain traumatic brain injuries in the event of a crash. The NHTSA estimates that helmets saved 1,829 motorcyclists’ lives in 2008 and that 822 of the helmet-less motorcyclists who died would have survived if they would have worn helmets.
Here’s a more recent study HERE.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) concurs, estimating that wearing a helmet correctly can reduce the risk of death by almost 40 per cent and the risk of severe injury by more than 70 per cent. So, let’s assume that wearing helmets is a good thing.
Danai Ruangsorn, president of the Thai Roads Foundation, said the percentage of children wearing helmets is only 7 per cent.
In Thailand, accidents involving motorcycles account for more than 80 per cent of traffic injuries. If punishing non-helmeted riders isn’t the answer, what is? The answer is simple: Create a social norm in which wearing helmets, as in Vietnam, is the usual practice.
A social norm is a group-held belief about how persons should behave in various contexts. Norms in every culture create conformity that allows for people to become socialised to the culture in which they live.
Here are two simple suggestions using social norm models.
Soap operas are popular in Thailand. Introduce characters and situations on those programs in which helmets are prominently displayed, not just when characters are riding on their bikes, but also when they are transitioning from or to the motorcycles. This model has been effective in Latin American countries during soap opera presentations in encouraging the use of birth control.
The second idea is to establish a public relations campaign in which the message is that other Thais are already using helmets. Being helmet-less will therefore be viewed as being against socially normative behavior.
It is time to change this behavior pattern in Phuket, and Thailand, which contributes nothing but sadness to people’s lives.
Patrick Mattimore
Food Scene
How to Trust – Annie’s story
Putting yourself out there in the uncertainty, and exposing your raw vulnerability is downright scary. Who said charging after your dreams with courage and conviction was going to be EASY?
Starting your own business and making a vision become a reality requires an enormous amount of patience, persistence and perseverance. It’s so easy to double down on fear and what’s happened to you in the past. It’s so much easier to just be a dreamer and not a DOER.
Courage is the great equaliser that doesn’t hold you hostage to your past.
Annie shared with me her 3 secrets of starting Coffee Tribe Phuket and how we can all add a little more courage and conviction into our lives:
• Why? You need to be brutally honest with yourself and ask this very important question: Why are you DOING this? This is where honesty and self awareness will build an absolute rock solid foundation.
• Passion trumps money for chasing after success. Success isn’t something you get; its something you bring. It’s time we start reevaluating success and failure.
• Are You Ready? There will be an enormous amount of disappointment and an overwhelming sense that you can’t trust yourself. You have to be willing for the brick walls. The brick walls are not meant to keep us out but to challenge us… “How bad do you want this?”
There is only one person who can answer this question.
Making your dreams a reality requires an enormous leap of faith. You are going to run into the brick walls and acquire a few new shiny blisters. Annie also pointed out that in the first few years of starting Coffee Tribe she had countless nights of no sleep, an incredible amount of stress and lost sight of her ‘Why’. Annie ran out of fingers on her hands with all the times she wanted to quit and cash in her chips.
The dots are never going to connect and make perfect sense.
Let’s look at your track record up to this point in your life. Have you been able to handle everything that has come your way? What makes you so certain that you will not be able to handle the brick walls?
Head to Coffee Tribe in Rawai to experience Annie’s dream.
