Live a millionaire’s lifestyle at MontAzure

Elevate your standard of living by residing at one of Asia’s most breathtaking residential developments. MontAzure, nestled against the soft sands of Kamala Beach, is the ultimate luxury destination. It is located on Phuket’s pristine west coast in an area known as ‘ Millionaire’s Mile.

MontAzure is a perfect location for those looking to make the most of Phuket’s sophisticated resort lifestyle. It is a 72-hectare tropical mixed-use development that stretches from the mountains to the sea. It includes a collection of five-star internationally branded residences and private hillside villas, as well as five-star hotels, four blissful beach clubs, world-class wellness, and more, all set amid plenty of outdoor space, including a serene 250-meter beachfront and a 200-year-old tropical forest.

MontAzure’s Properties

Twinpalms Residences MontAzure Penthouses

Twinpalms Residences MontAzure offers you a one-of-a-kind, integrated beachfront resort and residential community in Phuket’s last remaining prime west coast position, just steps from Kamala Beach’s immaculate sand. Furthermore, living here, you will have access to world-class amenities. You can choose to relax in the lap pool, work out in the gym, get a massage, or dine on delectable food at Shimmer, the waterfront restaurant with breathtaking views. A professional concierge is merely a phone call away when you use the services of a five-star hotel.

Twinpalms Residences MontAzure is an idyllic retreat with 73 spacious suites and spectacular penthouses. Each of the beautiful 10 penthouses features a duplex living space. The penthouse has a rooftop pool with views of the tropical foliage and, for some, beautiful sea views that you will enjoy all to yourself. The patio is also a terrific location to unwind while sipping your hot coffee. It is also perfect for families and anyone who prefers living in spacious rooms. The light-filled living room has a seating area, a smart kitchenette, a dining table, a private bar and a wine cellar. The grand bedroom also includes a super-king-size bed as well as a bathroom with a walk-in rain shower and soaking tub for the perfect bath.

MGallery Residences MontAzure

Reconnect with nature and live a distinctive lifestyle at the enchanting MGallery Residences MontAzure Lakeside. This residence will feature 236 studios and one-bedroom units that offer panoramic views of the tranquil lake, mountains and sea. A relaxing pavilion, running track, yoga platform, and nature walk are among the outdoor amenities. Leisure facilities for families with small children include a fun club, a lap pool, and a free-form pool with a kid’s pool. There is also an all-day dining restaurant, a pool bar, a fitness centre and a clubhouse. MontAzure

The MGallery Residences MontAzure Lakeside which is set to make its debut in late 2024, has an outstanding location on Phuket’s west coast. This renowned property, the country’s first MGallery Residences, will be operated by Accor, a worldwide hotel corporation with more than 50 industry-leading brands. Owners will be able to enjoy the greatest hospitality of a five-star hotel residence.

MGallery is a collection of storied boutique hotels to discover the world and beyond. Both inspiring and individually styled, where guests can delight in and fully discover unique, original and authentic experiences. Offering memorable experiences to its guests, each MGallery hotel is original with its own design and stories to tell. From bespoke design and sensorial mixology to wellbeing dedicated to women, MGallery hotels are places where guests can discover the very best the world has to offer. MGallery guests are inspired and enriched through their delightful visits to these stylish, thoughtful and decidedly singular hotels.

Unit Combination

Units at MGallery Residences MontAzure Lakeside range from 47 to 70 square meters and the great news is that you have the option to combine units if you desire a larger living area. You can combine two one-bedroom units to create a larger living space, or you can buy a whole block in which you will have two rooms upstairs and two rooms on the ground floor. It will be similar to owning a house, and you will be able to buy them on a freehold basis. So this means that you would have complete control over your investment – a very appealing choice for overseas purchasers in Thailand. This is one of the unique benefits available at MGallery Residences MontAzure Lakeside.

About Accor Development

AccorHotels offers the largest brand portfolio in the hotel industry comprising internationally acclaimed luxury and upper-upscale brands as well as popular mid-scale and economy brands, in-demand lifestyle smart concepts and awe-inspiring renowned resorts. Alongside their celebrated hotel brands, AccorHotels also manages serviced residences properties for extended stays as well as branded private residences.

Residents are eligible for the Accor Ownership Benefits Program, which offers global VIP status and recognition, including Diamond membership in Le Club AccorHotels, a VIP reservation desk, automatic upgrades on arrival, and excellent discounts off the best available rate at more than 4,800 hotels and resorts.

Ultimate Beachfront Community

There is no doubt that Phuket offers many glittering qualities. However, the island’s legendary Millionaire’s Mile, a luxury enclave offering wonderful beaches, amazing holiday homes, and an inspiring shoreline with a breathtaking landscape, is the gem in the crown. Millionaire’s Mile is the ultimate destination for anyone looking for a high-end lifestyle in a breathtaking setting. The area boasts a number of coastal condominiums, five-star resorts and high-end villas. You may also easily access a wide range of surrounding attractions and activities, such as championship golf courses, world-class water sports, breathtaking diving sites, excellent shopping and much more.

Aside from that, near Montazure, you will find a fashionable cluster of beachside and cliff-top restaurants and bars. You can stroll to Cafe Del Mar or drive to Catch Beach Club, which is popular with local celebrities and international trendsetters alike. Also, the exciting nightlife of Patong is only 15 minutes away, and the rich culture and heritage of Phuket Town is only a short drive away.

Investment Opportunities

MontAzure provides tremendous investment options. Regardless of the unit you select, you may participate in a lucrative rental program run by world-class hotel operators, who will rent out your property and create exceptional profits. You’ll also have the option of staying for up to 45 nights every year!

A complimentary Thailand Elite Privilege Card for five years, Diamond Level membership in Accor Live Limitless (ALL), or a Twinpalms Plus Rewards Card are among the other benefits. All you have to do now is sit back and relax as these worldwide hospitality experts provide you with the best services available.

To sum it up, MontAzure is the ideal choice whether you are looking for a prestigious second home, a pristine retirement location, or a lucrative investment opportunity. MontAzure provides you with the opportunity to live your dream life. This lovely beachfront resort is snuggled against the golden beaches of Kamala Bay, tucked between the green hills and the turquoise Andaman Sea, and offers world-class amenities and five-star services. You’ll also become part of the elite community that has access to the greatest eating and recreational activities the area has to offer.

MGallery Residences MontAzure Lakeside is on sale now, starting from THB 7.7 million.

Twinpalms Residences MontAzure is on sale and ready to move in, starting from THB 27 million.

