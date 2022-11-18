Connect with us

Sponsored

Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Upbit Thailand

Sponsored 

If you want to buy or sell digital assets, opening an account with Upbit Thailand is a great way to start. It’s one of the world’s leading digital asset exchange platforms, and it’s easy to see why. Upbit Thailand offers all kinds of features and security. You can connect to the global digital asset with over 120+ trading pairs. Plus, it has competitive trading fees compared to local regulated exchanges and built-in indicators and security that transform tedious trading into hassle-free dealing.

Ready to enjoy a fast and convenient trading experience? Let’s get to know more about Upbit Thailand below.

What is Upbit Thailand?

Upbit Thailand is powered by Upbit, one of the world’s leading global digital asset exchanges from South Korea [1]. Since 2020, Upbit Thailand has been licensed as a Digital Asset Exchange and Broker by the Thai Ministry of Finance, with the recommendation of Thai SEC. [2]

In Thailand, exchange and brokerage businesses require different licenses as they are made to serve different types of services. According to the Royal Decree on Digital Asset Businesses, a digital asset exchange does order matching between customers on the same platform. A digital asset broker, on the other hand, takes a customer’s order and broadcasts them to another exchange through a dealer network for order matching, which allows for a higher level of liquidity.

As a digital asset exchange and broker, Upbit Thailand offers a streamlined and secure mobile trading solution that allows users to trade with confidence in just a few clicks. Traders can connect to the global digital asset market directly via the platform.

Upbit Thailand as a gateway to connect to the global market

Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Upbit Thailand

Upbit Thailand offers a wealth of features, an easy-to-use interface, and helpful customer support. It provides financial-institution grade security and user-friendly service thanks to its years of experience operating stock trading systems on a massive scale. Moreover, Upbit has a feature on its platform that allows users to keep an eye on numerous analytics and statistics and acquire the most recent data on market trends. These will help you to make more informed decisions when buying and selling different digital assets. Therefore, it’s a great gateway to connect to the global market for beginners and experts alike.

Upbit can be accessed through the website via desktop, as well as via mobile and tablet apps. The mobile app is available for both iOS and Android devices. Thus, you can enjoy fast and stable trading with a financial-institution grade system anywhere and any time of day.

Competitive Trading Fee and Access to 120+ Markets

Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Upbit Thailand

If you want to maximise your profit, fees are going to be one of the most essential aspects you need to consider when choosing a digital asset exchange. Upbit has competitive trading fees on THB pairs compared to other regulated local digital asset exchanges, starting at 0.15% for both takers and makers. 

With such a low fee, Upbit allows you to access, buy, and sell more than 100+ digital assets to trade from and over 120+ trading pairs, both fiat and digital assets [3]. This means that you won’t be limited to only a few options.

My Trade feature and built-in indicators

Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Upbit Thailand

Inside the My Trade feature in both desktop and mobile apps, Upbit comes with built-in P/L indicators. This allows users to track the performance of their trade without having to use a third-party tracker. You can see detailed withdrawals and deposits as well.

Robust Security

Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Upbit Thailand

Security is definitely the most important thing you need to consider when choosing a digital asset exchange platform. And with Upbit, you have nothing to worry about. 

Upbit Thailand boasts multiple certifications and licenses. It has been licensed by the Thai Ministry of Finance with the recommendation of Thai SEC. Moreover, South Korea’s Internet and Security Agency (KISA) also awarded Upbit with Information Security Management Standards. [4]

In order to protect its users against fraudulent activities, Upbit has a security firewall system, which provides users with 24/7 monitoring and protection. In addition to two-step authentication (2FA), there’s also a fund password that users have to enter when withdrawing funds. This adds more layers of protection to the 2FA.

So, ready to trade digital assets like a pro? Click HERE to visit Upbit Thailand’s website and sign up today. 

Reference:

[1] https://www.coingecko.com/en/exchanges?country=KR 

[2] https://www.sec.or.th/digitalasset#list 

[3] https://th.upbit.com/home 

[4] https://upbit.com/home 

Caution:

  • Cryptocurrency and digital assets are highly risky; investors may lose all investment money. Investors should study information carefully and make investments according to their own risk profile.
  • Digital assets’ past performance is not indicative of future results.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Cita Catellya is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Hua Hin3 mins ago

Bakery in Hua Hin reveals tasty Christmas day buffet menu
Media8 mins ago

“Joyland” cleared for cinema screenings in Pakistan
Food17 mins ago

Cambodia’s jasmine rice variety crowned best in world
Sponsored1 hour ago

Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
Hot News42 mins ago

Judge rules MH17 plane crash over Ukraine result of deliberate Russian missile
Thailand52 mins ago

Man says his leg was amputated without permission in Thailand
Technology56 mins ago

Thailand takes delivery of Textron T-6C turboprop trainers
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Entertainment1 hour ago

A night of World Cup nostalgia and An Evening With Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne
What you get for $X1 hour ago

What 50,000 USD buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket
Thailand1 hour ago

Residents in Chiang Rai are made to Breathe Toxic Hydrogen Cyanide | GMT
Hot News1 hour ago

China’s Xi takes APEC by storm after stealing the show with hardline statements
Lifestyle1 hour ago

Several Thai street food eateries earn spots on 2023 Michelin Guide list
World2 hours ago

BOGOF Tesla+house offer fails to excite New Zealand homebuyers
Sporting Activities2 hours ago

Thailand’s World Cup fans won’t miss any matches after broadcast deal sorted
Lifestyle3 hours ago

The three best things about staying in Khanom
World17 hours ago

UK bird flu epidemic threatens to cancel Christmas
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending