Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands

If you want to buy or sell digital assets, opening an account with Upbit Thailand is a great way to start. It’s one of the world’s leading digital asset exchange platforms, and it’s easy to see why. Upbit Thailand offers all kinds of features and security. You can connect to the global digital asset with over 120+ trading pairs. Plus, it has competitive trading fees compared to local regulated exchanges and built-in indicators and security that transform tedious trading into hassle-free dealing.
Ready to enjoy a fast and convenient trading experience? Let’s get to know more about Upbit Thailand below.
What is Upbit Thailand?
Upbit Thailand is powered by Upbit, one of the world’s leading global digital asset exchanges from South Korea [1]. Since 2020, Upbit Thailand has been licensed as a Digital Asset Exchange and Broker by the Thai Ministry of Finance, with the recommendation of Thai SEC. [2]
In Thailand, exchange and brokerage businesses require different licenses as they are made to serve different types of services. According to the Royal Decree on Digital Asset Businesses, a digital asset exchange does order matching between customers on the same platform. A digital asset broker, on the other hand, takes a customer’s order and broadcasts them to another exchange through a dealer network for order matching, which allows for a higher level of liquidity.
As a digital asset exchange and broker, Upbit Thailand offers a streamlined and secure mobile trading solution that allows users to trade with confidence in just a few clicks. Traders can connect to the global digital asset market directly via the platform.
Upbit Thailand as a gateway to connect to the global market
Upbit Thailand offers a wealth of features, an easy-to-use interface, and helpful customer support. It provides financial-institution grade security and user-friendly service thanks to its years of experience operating stock trading systems on a massive scale. Moreover, Upbit has a feature on its platform that allows users to keep an eye on numerous analytics and statistics and acquire the most recent data on market trends. These will help you to make more informed decisions when buying and selling different digital assets. Therefore, it’s a great gateway to connect to the global market for beginners and experts alike.
Upbit can be accessed through the website via desktop, as well as via mobile and tablet apps. The mobile app is available for both iOS and Android devices. Thus, you can enjoy fast and stable trading with a financial-institution grade system anywhere and any time of day.
Competitive Trading Fee and Access to 120+ Markets
If you want to maximise your profit, fees are going to be one of the most essential aspects you need to consider when choosing a digital asset exchange. Upbit has competitive trading fees on THB pairs compared to other regulated local digital asset exchanges, starting at 0.15% for both takers and makers.
With such a low fee, Upbit allows you to access, buy, and sell more than 100+ digital assets to trade from and over 120+ trading pairs, both fiat and digital assets [3]. This means that you won’t be limited to only a few options.
My Trade feature and built-in indicators
Inside the My Trade feature in both desktop and mobile apps, Upbit comes with built-in P/L indicators. This allows users to track the performance of their trade without having to use a third-party tracker. You can see detailed withdrawals and deposits as well.
Robust Security
Security is definitely the most important thing you need to consider when choosing a digital asset exchange platform. And with Upbit, you have nothing to worry about.
Upbit Thailand boasts multiple certifications and licenses. It has been licensed by the Thai Ministry of Finance with the recommendation of Thai SEC. Moreover, South Korea’s Internet and Security Agency (KISA) also awarded Upbit with Information Security Management Standards. [4]
In order to protect its users against fraudulent activities, Upbit has a security firewall system, which provides users with 24/7 monitoring and protection. In addition to two-step authentication (2FA), there’s also a fund password that users have to enter when withdrawing funds. This adds more layers of protection to the 2FA.
So, ready to trade digital assets like a pro? Click HERE to visit Upbit Thailand’s website and sign up today.
Reference:
[1] https://www.coingecko.com/en/exchanges?country=KR
[2] https://www.sec.or.th/digitalasset#list
Caution:
- Cryptocurrency and digital assets are highly risky; investors may lose all investment money. Investors should study information carefully and make investments according to their own risk profile.
- Digital assets’ past performance is not indicative of future results.
