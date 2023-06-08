US-GCC joint statement backs two-state solution, omits Israel normalisation

The United States and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have issued a joint statement, highlighting shared priorities and finding common ground on various issues. This follows US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s attendance at a GCC meeting during his recent visit to Saudi Arabia.

The statement emphasises the US’s “enduring commitment” to the Gulf region, despite concerns about its diminishing influence in the Middle East. The document addresses numerous regional and global crises, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Arab-Israeli normalisation, and the situation in Syria.

The joint communique calls for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict “along 1967 borders with mutually agreed swaps consistent with internationally recognized parameters and the Arab Peace Initiative”. This would result in a Palestinian state in Gaza and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. The Arab Peace Initiative, endorsed by the Arab League in 2002, makes the Arab states’ recognition of Israel conditional on ending the occupation of Arab territories and finding a “fair solution” to the Palestinian refugee issue.

The statement also welcomes the rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran, showing unambiguous support for the Chinese-brokered deal that saw both countries resume diplomatic relations. Furthermore, the US and the GCC appear to have found consensus on Syria, supporting a political resolution to the crisis that preserves Syria’s unity in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

However, the statement remains vague on the subject of Ukraine, stressing the importance of territorial integrity and international law without explicitly condemning Russia’s invasion. Many Gulf states have adopted a neutral stance on the conflict, focusing on its humanitarian aspects rather than its political dimensions.