Israeli forces injure six in Ramallah raid, including three by gunfire

At least six individuals were hospitalised, with three suffering gunshot wounds, after Israeli forces fired at a group of stone-throwing Palestinian youth. This incident took place during an Israeli raid in Ramallah, a Palestinian city located in the occupied West Bank. According to a witness who spoke to Reuters, a large Israeli military convoy arrived in the city centre early on Thursday, prompting hundreds of Palestinians to gather in the area.

The Israeli forces, reportedly on a mission to demolish a house in Ramallah, fired live bullets, stun grenades, and tear gas at the crowd of Palestinian youths who threw stones. Video clips shared on social media appeared to show molotov cocktails being thrown at Israeli troops. The Palestinian health ministry confirmed that at least six people were taken to the hospital for treatment, with three of them sustaining gunshot wounds.

“It’s raining molotovs in Ramallah🍾

Violent confrontations between Palestinian Youth and Israeli occupation forces continue pic.twitter.com/LmCUqZ4Q22

— Younis | يونس (@ytirawi) June 7, 2023”

Social media reports also claimed that a Palestinian journalist was shot by Israeli forces in Ramallah. Some online commentators referenced the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by Israeli forces in 2022, while she was covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin. Initially, Israeli officials accused Palestinian fighters of shooting the veteran reporter. However, months after Abu Akleh’s death, Israel admitted that one of its soldiers was likely responsible. Israel dismissed the killing as unintentional and has not opened a criminal investigation. Abu Akleh’s family have submitted an official complaint to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to demand justice for her death.

According to Reuters, Israel stated that its forces were operating in Ramallah on Thursday “to demolish the residence” of a suspect involved in a bomb attack in Jerusalem last year. The attack resulted in the death of two people, including an Israeli-Canadian teenager, and left at least 14 others wounded. Israeli police said the explosions were caused by improvised bombs planted at bus stops near the city exit and in a junction leading to a settlement. Abdel Fattah Dola of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah party said, “The demolition of the homes of fighters is a collective punishment that falls under the war crimes committed by the occupation against our people.”

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that around 100 Israeli military vehicles were involved in the overnight operation. Six people were injured, including Palestinian photojournalist Moumen Sumrein, and the home of a Palestinian prisoner, Islam Froukh, was demolished. Sumrein was reportedly shot in the head with a rubber bullet and is currently being treated in the hospital. WAFA added that Froukh was arrested in December for his alleged involvement in the Jerusalem bombing.

The Palestinian health ministry reported that at least 158 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since January. Israel’s foreign ministry stated that 20 Israelis and two foreign nationals have been killed in Palestinian attacks during the same period.