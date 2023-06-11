I-95 Philadelphia collapse after fire engulfs vehicles on major US highway

A massive fire under a section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia led to the collapse of a large part of the highway, forcing its closure in both directions. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. The blaze broke out beneath an elevated section of the northbound lanes in northeast Philadelphia, with early indications suggesting a tanker truck may have been involved, although this has not been confirmed.

Captain Dereck Bowmer of the Philadelphia Fire Department stated that emergency crews arrived at the scene shortly before 6:30am on Sunday, responding to an accident report. They discovered heavy fire from one or more vehicles. The fire was later brought under control.

Interstate 95 is a crucial highway in the eastern United States, connecting major cities such as Washington DC, New York City, and Philadelphia, and extending all the way to Florida. Bowmer confirmed that the northbound lanes were destroyed, while the southbound lanes were “compromised” due to the heat from the fire.

Explosions were reported underground, possibly caused by runoff from the fire or compromised gas lines. Officials also expressed concern about the environmental impacts of runoff entering the nearby Delaware River.

Dominick Mireles, director of Philadelphia’s Office of Emergency Management, acknowledged the challenges ahead: “Today’s going to be a long day. And obviously, with 95 northbound gone and southbound questionable, it’s going to be even longer than that.” Heavy construction equipment will be needed to clear the debris.

The Office of Emergency Management announced the closure of other streets for the response and urged people to avoid the area. They also plan to deploy a drone to assess the extent of the damage.