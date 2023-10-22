Unexpected Eiffel Tower proposal unfolds amid intruder incident

Picture courtesy of Tim Roosjen, Unsplash

A sudden twist of events led to an unexpected marriage proposal atop the famous Eiffel Tower in Paris when the authorities abruptly closed the lift to apprehend an intruder. While stuck on top, a couple from Washington, DC, seized the moment to get engaged, with an Associated Press journalist unintentionally acting as a witness.

Located in Paris, France, the Eiffel Tower is a renowned tourist destination that witnessed an odd situation involving four individuals. Amir Khan and his girlfriend, Cat Worren from Washington, DC, were visiting the tower’s summit on October 17. Khan had planned to propose to Worren during their evening meal in a Parisian garden.

However, their plans were disrupted due to an unidentified individual’s attempt to climb the iconic landmark, which resulted in the closure of the lift for the authorities to handle the situation. Consequently, the couple and other tourists were stranded at the top of the 330-metre tower.

Faced with this unexpected scenario, Khan decided to alter his plans and surprise Worren by proposing the Eiffel Tower’s summit. Pat Eaton-Robb, an Associated Press journalist who was also stuck on the tower, interviewed Khan.

The Washington, DC, native explained that he decided to change his plans because he believed they would be on the tower longer than expected. Furthermore, Khan’s girlfriend had previously expressed her desire to be proposed to either at the top or at the bottom of the Eiffel Tower, reported AP.

“I thought this was the moment.”

Worren accepted the surprise proposal with a “yes.” She humorously added that if she had said “no,” there would undoubtedly be another person attempting to climb the Eiffel Tower.

Concerning the individual who tried to climb the Eiffel Tower, Alice Bernadou, the tower’s communications director, stated that he was discovered between the second and third floors. He was brought down by a team of experts for the police to apprehend.

Bernadou mentioned that she was informed the climber had carried a sign with him that read “Free Billie Eilish,” referring to the famous American artist. However, the Associated Press did not report the motivation behind the action.

Before being stranded on the Eiffel Tower, Eaton-Robb, the Associated Press journalist, had just visited the Palace of Versailles. He had to evacuate the area the previous Tuesday due to security reasons.

