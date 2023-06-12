Jodie Comer wins Tony, National Theatre Live sets UK record

Prima Facie star Jodie Comer has claimed the Tony Award for best leading actress, marking her first Broadway role. The National Theatre Live’s cinema version of the play set a new record as the top-grossing event cinema release in the UK and Ireland. Comer described her victory as “surreal” and dedicated it to playwright Suzie Miller, who she said was her “greatest teacher.”

> “This woman in this play has been my greatest teacher and I have to thank Suzie Miller for that, who wrote this magnificent piece.”

The play delves into the shortcomings of sexual assault laws and their impact on survivors. Comer’s performance was briefly interrupted last week due to breathing issues caused by air pollution from Canadian wildfires.

The Tony Awards ceremony proceeded without a script, as the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike continues to affect over 11,000 Writers Guild of America (WGA) members. Despite the strike, the WGA granted a waiver for the event, allowing the broadcast on US network CBS. Host Ariana DeBose told the audience to “buckle up” for the unscripted show.

The awards also saw Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee become the first non-binary actors to be acknowledged. Other winners included Sean Hayes for Good Night, Oscar and Victoria Clark for the musical Kimberly Akimbo. Best musical went to Kimberly Akimbo, while Leopoldstadt secured the best play award.