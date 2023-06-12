Heathrow security staff delay strikes as new pay offer considered

Heathrow Airport’s security staff have delayed their planned strikes for next weekend, as Unite, the union representing them, considers a new pay offer. The security personnel at the UK’s largest airport had previously announced an escalation of strike action, with walkouts scheduled for almost every weekend from mid-June until the end of August. The strikes planned for June 24 and 25 have been called off as a “gesture of goodwill” while staff vote on an “improved” pay offer.

A spokesperson for Heathrow said: “We are pleased to have agreed a pay deal which unions are recommending their members to accept. This a great deal for colleagues, giving them two years of guaranteed above-inflation pay rises, alongside further benefits and assurances that they told us they wanted. We encourage them to accept the deal so that everyone can have certainty and the backdated pay increase that so many have been waiting for.”