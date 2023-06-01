Ex-BBC presenter jailed for stalking banned from contacting two more

Alex Belfield, a 43-year-old former BBC radio presenter currently serving a five-and-a-half-year prison sentence for stalking, has been prohibited from contacting two additional individuals. Belfield had been charged with stalking eight people, primarily current or former BBC staff members, and was found guilty of stalking BBC Radio Northampton presenter Bernard Spedding and videographer Ben Hewis. He was also convicted of two lesser offences of “simple” stalking involving broadcaster Jeremy Vine and theatre blogger Philip Dehany.

Belfield appeared before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court via video link from HMP Stocken in Rutland and was made the subject of a stalking protection order. He is now banned from attempting to contact Greg Scott, a man he had sent a tweet to, and his wife Karen. Additionally, Belfield may not publish or attempt to publish any material relating to the couple.

During the trial, Vine referred to Belfield as “the Jimmy Savile of trolling” as the court heard about the numerous abusive messages, videos, and emails he had sent. District judge Sunil Khanna determined that there was a need for the protection order and warned Belfield that he could face further imprisonment if he breached it.

Belfield was also ordered to pay £403 in costs after barrister Christopher Pembridge revealed that the case, which has been ongoing for three years, had cost the police £20,000. Pembridge argued that it would be “unjust” for Belfield to pay the full costs but requested the judge to consider an appropriate amount.

David Aubrey KC, representing Belfield, stated that his client’s ability to work following his release from prison would be limited and that he should not shoulder substantial costs. “It is very much up in the air and will depend on what happens upon his release eventually,” he added.

Detective Constable Janet Percival of Nottinghamshire Police said, “It’s been a long hard slog, but we’ve now managed to secure these significant orders which will provide peace of mind for these two victims who were caused genuine alarm and distress by Belfield.” She encouraged anyone experiencing similar issues to contact the police, assuring them that their reports would be taken seriously and that the police would do whatever they could to help and protect them.