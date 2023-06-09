Istanbul is preparing to welcome an influx of 20,000 Manchester City supporters, as the team gears up to take on Inter Milan in the Champions League final this Saturday night. The Turkish authorities are relieved that the city does not appear to be overwhelmed by football fans, and English police officers are optimistic that the chaos experienced during last year’s final in Paris will not be repeated.

British football policing lead, Mark Roberts, expressed satisfaction with the cooperation between English and Turkish officers. He said, “We have been working closely with our Turkish counterparts to help them understand British culture and traditions around football so they can interpret the behaviour of our travelling Man City fans and deliver a proportionate response – highlighting the difference between cultural behaviour and criminal acts.” Although British officers do not possess policing powers in Turkey, they can provide advice and assistance in deescalating any tense situations.

Manchester City fans are eagerly anticipating their team’s potential victory, which would solidify their position among football’s elite. Kevin De Bruyne, the team’s playmaker, commented upon arriving in Turkey: “If you can win the Champions League, you’ve reached one of the biggest things you can.”

A win this weekend would complete a treble for Manchester City, an achievement that seemed impossible just 25 years ago when the team was playing in the third division. The only other English team to complete a sweep of the Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup is Manchester City’s rival, Manchester United, who accomplished the feat in 1999 under Sir Alex Ferguson. One fan in Taksim Square said, “We do it the hard ways. We’ve had the tough times. This is our time.”

Follow us on :













However, Manchester City’s potential victory in the Champions League extends beyond just sports. The team’s transformation into a football powerhouse has been funded by the sovereign wealth of the United Arab Emirates, with owner Sheik Mansour serving as the country’s vice president. Their financial backing has led to investigations into the legitimacy of the squad’s financing, but fans dismiss these concerns as mere envy of their success.

Ultimately, Manchester City supporters hope to celebrate their team’s success without the off-field issues that marred last year’s final.