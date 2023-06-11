11-year-old British girl killed in France over neighbour dispute

A tragic incident in north-western France has resulted in the death of an 11-year-old British girl, with her parents also sustaining injuries. The family was in their garden when the shooting occurred, which reportedly stemmed from an ongoing dispute between neighbours. The UK’s Foreign Office has confirmed its assistance to the British family following the event, which took place on Saturday evening in Saint-Herbot, a village near Quimper in Brittany.

The suspect, identified as a Dutch national, along with his wife, have been taken into custody, according to local media. The alarm was raised by the girl’s eight-year-old sister, who is said to be in shock. Local prosecutor Carine Halley stated that the exact reason for the incident remains unclear, but it appears to be connected to a long-standing conflict between the neighbours over an adjoining plot of land.

Marguerite Bleuzen, the mayor of Plonévez-du-Faou commune, expressed her disbelief at the tragic event, saying, “We knew the family well. There is a village fête every year and they always came. It is incomprehensible to have shot a child. No one can understand how that could have happened.”

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office added, “We are providing consular assistance to a British family following a shooting in France and are in contact with the local authorities.”