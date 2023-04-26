Secret Myanmar crisis talks held in New Delhi with neighbouring countries

Image Credit: Bangkok Post

Representatives from Myanmar and its neighbouring countries, including Thailand, China, and India, have been secretly holding talks to de-escalate the bloody crisis unfolding in the military-led nation, according to anonymous sources. The discussions, known as the Track 1.5 dialogue, commenced in Thailand last month and continued in New Delhi yesterday, amid growing discontent within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc over the military’s prolonged failure to implement the peace plan agreed upon in April last year.

The sources, requesting anonymity due to the confidentiality of the process, reported that Myanmar, India, China, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, and the current ASEAN chair, Indonesia, were all represented during yesterday’s meeting. One of the sources revealed that participants were keen to engage with Myanmar’s shadow National Unity Government (NUG), a group affiliated with resistance forces and labelled as “terrorists” by the military junta.

“They want to talk to the NUG at some point in time officially because the NUG and the Myanmar army haven’t spoken officially at all,” remarked the source, who had been briefed on the meeting. “These are the hopes that participants have.”

Myanmar has been in turmoil since its powerful military staged a coup in 2021, overthrowing the elected civilian government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. This move spurred a violent armed resistance, which the military has been attempting to crush.

Thus far, India’s and Thailand’s foreign ministries, the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, and the NUG have not been reached for comment on the matter. Furthermore, a spokesperson for Myanmar’s State Administrative Council could not be contacted, and the Indonesian foreign ministry was unaware of the meeting.

One Indian think-tank reportedly hosted the meeting, where discussions focused on diminishing violence, opening channels for dialogue, and delivering humanitarian aid. The next meeting will be held in Laos, according to the second source.

“The neighbouring countries’ perspective needs to be taken into account,” stated the source. “For them, the foremost priority is the de-escalation of the violence.”

While Western countries have denounced the junta, Myanmar has increased its engagement with Russia and recently welcomed high-ranking visitors from Thailand, including military officials and Foreign Minister, Don Pramudwinai. Last Friday, the Global New Light of Myanmar reported that Don and junta leader Min Aung Hlaing discussed regional haze, border security, and other issues.

Ban Ki-moon, a retired diplomat and former United Nations head, who had visited Myanmar multiple times during his tenure, met with the junta leader and the country’s reformist ex-president on Monday, calling for an immediate halt to the violence.

ASEAN’s peace plan, dubbed the five-point consensus, is the only official diplomatic process currently in place for Myanmar. It calls for an end to hostilities and the initiation of dialogue between all parties. Despite this, the plan has been largely disregarded by the junta.

ASEAN has excluded military government representatives from most of its meetings until they abide by the plan, which has further provoked the generals.

“This effort will not supplant ASEAN,” clarified the second source, referring to the ongoing Track 1.5 talks. “This will only complement it.”