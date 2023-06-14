Six Malaysian states anticipate simultaneous polls in August

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has indicated that the state elections for Penang, Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Selangor, and Negeri Sembilan could take place in August. The final decision on the election date rests with the Election Commission (EC), which has not yet provided a clear indicator. However, simultaneous polls are expected for all six states.

Chow is scheduled to meet with Penang Governor Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak on June 27 to seek permission for the dissolution of the state legislative assembly on June 28. The Selangor state assembly will automatically expire on June 25, followed by Kelantan on June 27, Terengganu on June 30, Negeri Sembilan on July 1, Kedah on July 3, and Penang on August 2.

According to Chow, the current Penang administration will have time to hold two state executive council meetings before the dissolution of the state assembly. He also mentioned that the incumbent Penang state executive councillors would continue to use their government offices in Komtar even after the dissolution of the legislature. However, he personally felt that all state executive councillors should vacate their offices after nomination day.

“Our role as caretaker government will only be an administrative one, to see that matters that have already been decided before the dissolution are carried out,” Chow was quoted as saying.

Follow us on :













Chow also expressed his desire to defend his Padang Kota state constituency if party leaders agree. A total of 40 seats will be up for grabs in the upcoming Penang state election.

Universiti Sains Malaysia Centre for Policy Research and International Studies director Associate Professor Azeem Fazwan Ahmad Farouk said an August election would provide sufficient time for both the ruling parties and the Opposition to prepare. However, he also noted that the Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional “unity” alliance could use the spirit of patriotism and love for the country to rally support from voters during the Merdeka month.