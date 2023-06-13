Selangor reviews cancelling permanent positions for long-serving contract staff

The Selangor government in Malaysia has announced plans to review the decision to cancel the policy of appointing contract civil servants who have served for more than 15 years to permanent positions. Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari said the matter would be discussed during the state government meeting this week, with the decision to be announced by the state secretary.

“I will check back with the state government meeting decision to find out what policies that have been considered and implemented…wait for the state government management under the State Secretary to make a statement soon. Allow me to get the verification first,” Amirudin Shari said after launching the Selangor Education Strategic Plan (Selestari) 2023-2030 and Yayasan Selangor’s new logo.

The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) had earlier expressed regret at the Selangor government’s decision to cancel the policy, describing the move as drastic and denying the contribution of government contract employees.

Regarding Selestari 2023-2030, Amirudin Shari, who is also the Gombak MP, said the launch highlights Yayasan Selangor’s role as the main institution overseeing education development in the state. “Moving forward, the planning involving primary, secondary and higher education, as well as TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training), will be maintained and monitored by Yayasan Selangor.”

Selestari comprises several components, such as goals, strategies, and initiatives to improve the state’s education system. It also outlines strategies to identify, develop, adapt, and integrate all existing education resources and translate their potential into developing the innovation capacity and effectiveness of the state’s education sector.