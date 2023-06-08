Couple charged again for child negligence, face RM50,000 fine or jail

A couple in Johor Baru, Malaysia, faced charges in the Sessions Court today after being given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal for negligence that likely caused physical injury to the woman’s four-year-old son. The 23-year-old woman, who is three months pregnant, and her husband pleaded not guilty to the new charge. The alleged offence took place at their Skudai Villa Apartment residence on April 28.

The charge was brought under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001, punishable under the same section and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code. If convicted, the couple could face a fine of up to RM50,000 (US$12,000), a jail term of up to 20 years, or both. Deputy Public Prosecutor S Thiviya prosecuted the case, while the accused were unrepresented.

The court set bail at RM7,000 (US$1,700) each with one surety and fixed July 11 for case mention to submit documents and appoint lawyers. The couple was also ordered to report to the nearest police station once a month, not to interfere with witnesses, and surrender their passports to the court.