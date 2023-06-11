Romanian ambassador recalled over racist monkey remark in Kenya
Romania’s foreign ministry has recalled its ambassador to Kenya, Dragos Viorel Tigau, following an incident in which he allegedly made a racist remark involving a monkey and Africans during a meeting at a United Nations building in Nairobi on April 26. The South Sudanese embassy in Kenya reported the comment, which was met with strong condemnation from African diplomats, led by Chol Ajong’o, South Sudan’s ambassador to Kenya.
In a statement, the Romanian foreign ministry expressed deep regret over the situation and offered apologies to those affected. It declared that racist behaviour or comments are “absolutely unacceptable.” Tigau has since apologised, both verbally and in writing, with the ministry’s statement being communicated to African ambassadors in Bucharest on June 9.
The meeting in question was attended by 21 delegations, with eight present in person and 13 participating online. Kenyan diplomat Macharia Kamau was among those who expressed outrage over the incident, stating on Twitter that he was “appalled and disgusted” by the ambassador’s remarks. Some African diplomats have called for a public apology for the offensive comment. The Romanian foreign ministry hopes that the incident will not impact its relationship with African nations.
