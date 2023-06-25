Shower shock: Taiwanese woman’s viral exposé unveils boyfriend’s steamy secrets

Image by Image Source from Photo Images

A Taiwanese woman’s revelation that her boyfriend peed and masturbated in the shower while they were bathing together has gone viral in the online community. She took to social media to announce that her boyfriend inappropriately relieved himself while they showered leading to intense debate about personal boundaries within relationships.

The issue was brought to light by a woman who expressed feelings of sorrow and disbelief on the Dcard website, a popular Taiwanese social media platform. Sharing details of the event, she disclosed how she unexpectedly found herself being urinated on by her boyfriend during a shared shower before he started masturbating.

The distressing experience brought her to tears and led her to question whether her reaction was overly sensitive. She sought the opinion of the online community, asking if they would accept such behaviour from their partners.

The post sparked a fiery online debate, with many users criticising the insensitivity of the man’s behaviour as repulsive and lacking decency. They advised the woman to express her disapproval directly and reconsider the relationship if he disregarded her feelings. Others, however, saw it as a playful jest, arguing that the crucial factor was both parties being in consensus, reports KhaoSod Online.

Some comments read…

“I shower with my husband, and he occasionally does this intentionally. Some people find it amusing. If you can’t stand it, that’s a problem on your end.”

“Is he trying to mark you as his territory? Is he a dog or something?”

“Urine isn’t dirty, but the disgrace of being drenched in it is deeply humiliating. My advice: break up with him!”

“There’s something wrong with your boyfriend. Mine does it too, but not on me. He does it in the shower, and my foot occasionally comes into contact with it. I find it highly revolting.”

“Break up. It’s obscenely disrespectful.”

Some netizens encouraged open conversation with her boyfriend, highlighting her discomfort. If he continued to show a crude attitude, it was suggested she consider ending things.

“Tell him seriously that you don’t approve. If he thinks you’re overreacting, break up with him.”