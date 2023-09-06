Taiwanese teacher recounts harassment during Kenyan trip

Photo courtesy of Sanook

A 22 year old Taiwanese voluntary teacher, Gigi, faced harassment during her solo trip to a rural village in Kenya. Despite being beloved by her local primary school students, she became a target for some local men who tracked and intimidated her with lewd remarks. More shockingly, one man kissed her while posing for a photo.

In an interview with Hong Kong’s YouTube channel “Torres Pit”, Gigi revealed that her prolonged solo trip in Africa taught her how to protect herself and avoid escalating situations with harassers. On one occasion, she was surrounded by a group of African villagers who asked her if she was still a virgin. She was taken aback and asked, “Why would you ask such a question?” Additionally, she encountered locals who criticised her race and ridiculed her “small eyes” typical of Asians, which made her feel uncomfortable. All these harassment incidents made her constantly vigilant, unsure of what might happen next.

The release of the interview clip sparked a heated online debate on harassment. Many expressed their views such as…

“I still feel that it’s quite dangerous. The world has more dangerous people than you can imagine.”

“Why does it seem so dangerous there? Is Kenya really that dangerous?”

“See no coffin, shed no tears. If anything happens, it’s your own choice, and you don’t deserve sympathy.”

“Don’t live there. What kind of place is that? Please pay attention to your own safety. I always feel that Africans are still fierce and will do unreasonable things.”

“Reading this, I won’t even think about donating money to Africa again.”

Responding to the social media uproar, Gigi posted a comment under the clip, explaining that she usually doesn’t wander around the city alone, but goes with friends from her area. She reassured the people that she knows how to protect herself, and after spending nearly half a year there, she has met many people. She stated that everyone knows she is a teacher there (being the only foreigner makes it easy for everyone to remember her), and she would not recklessly endanger herself, reported Sanook.

She wanted to say that the place was not overrun with dragons and snakes. The city she is in is like any other place, with good and bad people, and she has met many kind-hearted and simple villagers. They are warm, and friendly, and shower her with love. She wishes for prosperity in life despite the harassment she had to encounter.

