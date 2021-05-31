Vietnam
Vietnamese president asks US for help with Covid-19 vaccination efforts
The President of Vietnam has written to US President, Joe Biden, asking for help with Covid-19 vaccines as his country battles a surge in infections. Over 4,000 new cases have been recorded since a fourth wave took hold at the end of April.
The country has received 2 shipments of 2.5 million AstraZeneca doses through Covax, the global initiative set up to ensure equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines. But with a population of 97 million, Vietnam has so far only received 400,000 doses from a total order of 30 million from AstraZeneca. To date, a million doses have been administered, while 28,000 people have received 2 doses.
In his letter to Biden, President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc thanks the US for its US$4 billion contribution to Covax.
“Covax is truly a valuable and timely support that helps Vietnam and many developing countries in the fight against the pandemic amid the global vaccine shortage.”
The Vietnamese leader commends the US government’s decision to send 80 million extra vaccine doses to help global inoculation efforts, pointing to the growing Covid crisis in Southeast Asia. Phuc says he hopes American support for Vietnam will continue, suggesting both countries improve their cooperation on the research, production, and technology transfer agreements for Covid-19 vaccines.
According to a Vietnam News report, Phuc praises the partnership between the US and Vietnam, saying it will continue to benefit the citizens of both countries. The Vietnamese leader has also asked the governments of Russia, China, and Japan to support Vietnam’s vaccination efforts, calling for more cooperation on all aspects of Covid-19 vaccine production.
Vietnam has recorded 7,168 infections and 47 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
SOURCE: Vietnam News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
New Covid-19 variant in Vietnam, a hybrid of Indian and UK strain
A combination of the so-called Indian variant and UK variant of Covid-19 with rapid airborne transmission has been discovered in Vietnam. The country, like Thailand, locked down hard and early and largely avoided the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, only to have a new outbreak bring exponentially worse infections and death in April. The discovery of this new strain is contributing to this severely rapid spread of new infections.
According to Vietnam’s Health Minister, the hybrid variant concentrates in throat fluid allowing it to spread very quickly. Vietnam has seen 7 Covid-19 variants previous to this one, and this hybrid will be announced the global genetic strains soon. Speculation exists on whether this unique hybrid of the 2 variants will end up branded with a geographical name, being dubbed the Vietnam variant, as the recent naming of a variant originating in Egypt but identified in Thailand has raised ire with government officials after being dubbed the Thai variant.
Vietnam had engaged in mass quarantine and thorough contact tracing during the beginnings of Covid-19, largely avoiding outbreaks. The government is now acting similarly, placing new restrictions on businesses and mobility. Tourist and religious destinations, along with eateries, salons, and massage parlours, have all been closed.
Also like Thailand, Vietnam has had a very slow vaccine roll-out, with only half a million fully vaccinated citizens. They currently have a stockpile of 2 million AstraZeneca vaccines but are procuring 30 million Pfizer vaccines, and are in talks to produce Russia’s Sputnik vaccine as well as developing their own domestic jab.
The Health Minister did not cite any specific numbers of how many infections in Vietnam were of this new hybrid variant. But the current Covid-19 outbreak has brought a much larger number of infections to the country. Vietnam has now had more than 6,700 Covid-19 infections and 47 fatalities. More than half of the country’s territories are currently experiencing outbreaks. Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi have been affected as well as important industrial regions and other major cities throughout the country.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Vietnam
Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City orders travel companies to suspend “vaccine tours”
Officials in Ho Chi Minh have ordered local travel companies to stop offering “vaccine tours” to the US, accusing operators of only selling 1-way tickets. The southern city’s Tourism Department claims there are hidden costs involved and travellers may even end up without a flight home.
So-called vaccine tours have become popular recently, as wealthy citizens whose countries are struggling with their own inoculation programmes opt to travel abroad. In Thailand, some citizens and expats have been known to avail of such tours, with the US being a popular destination given the success of the vaccine rollout there.
However, in Vietnam, travel operators have been offering “vaccine tours” that only include 1-way tickets, with no mention of a return ticket in any promotional literature. The tours are priced at up to US$7,000 (around 220,000 Thai baht) per person. Meanwhile, there is also no guarantee of qualifying for a vaccine, with the US Embassy saying eligibility is decided by health services in individual states.
Ho Chi Minh tourism officials say there is a lack of clarity around too many details, with the department’s director issuing a warning against vaccine tours.
“The vaccine tours are costly and only offer 1-way tickets, and information regarding vaccinations is vague, and there is no guarantee that the customer’s needs will be met.”
Vietnam’s borders have been closed since March 2020, with only rare exceptions made for repatriating citizens, foreign investors, and business travellers approved by the government. Repatriating Vietnamese must register with the embassy in their country and wait their turn for a repatriation flight.
The country has also increased its mandatory quarantine period from 14 to 21 days, as it battles a surge in infections linked to the so-called Indian variant. Vietnam has reported 6,356 cases and 46 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
SOURCE: TTR Weekly
Vietnam
Beaches closed in Vietnam following rise in Covid-19 infections
Several beaches have been closed in Vietnam as the country battles a resurgence of the Covid-19 virus. Officials in Hai Phong City have closed Do Son and Cat Co beaches following news that 47 new infections had been reported in the country’s capital, Hanoi. In Quang Ninh province, which is 150 kilometres east of the capital, Tuan Chau, Quan Lan, and Ti Top beaches have all been closed until May 23, in an effort to discourage visitors from Hanoi.
In the central province of Quang Nam, health officials have also decided to close beaches in the picturesque World Heritage town of Hoi An. In Da Nang, which has more than 30 kilometres of beaches, the authorities have shut them indefinitely until the source of the recent outbreak is identified and isolated. 5 new infections have been reported in Da Nang and 1 in Hoi An.
The beach towns of Nha Trang and Phu Yen in the central region have erected barriers to limit access to the beaches, but have stopped short of an outright ban. In Quang Binh province, tours to the famous caves in Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park have also been suspended. The popular tourist attraction is a UNESCO World Heritage site and its Son Doong cave system is believed to be the largest in the world.
Between April 28 and May 10, Vietnam has experienced a rise in Covid-19 infections, with 637 new cases reported after a relatively clear period since mid-March. It’s understood 25 cities and towns are affected, including Hanoi, with 10 government hospitals in lockdown.
On the whole, Vietnam has been praised for its handling of the pandemic, with outbreaks quickly contained, mass testing carried out, and a centralised quarantine programme implemented. Since the start of the pandemic, the country has reported 3,571 infections and 35 deaths.
SOURCE: TTR Weekly
