Vietnamese president asks US for help with Covid-19 vaccination efforts

The President of Vietnam has written to US President, Joe Biden, asking for help with Covid-19 vaccines as his country battles a surge in infections. Over 4,000 new cases have been recorded since a fourth wave took hold at the end of April.

The country has received 2 shipments of 2.5 million AstraZeneca doses through Covax, the global initiative set up to ensure equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines. But with a population of 97 million, Vietnam has so far only received 400,000 doses from a total order of 30 million from AstraZeneca. To date, a million doses have been administered, while 28,000 people have received 2 doses.

In his letter to Biden, President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc thanks the US for its US$4 billion contribution to Covax.

“Covax is truly a valuable and timely support that helps Vietnam and many developing countries in the fight against the pandemic amid the global vaccine shortage.”

The Vietnamese leader commends the US government’s decision to send 80 million extra vaccine doses to help global inoculation efforts, pointing to the growing Covid crisis in Southeast Asia. Phuc says he hopes American support for Vietnam will continue, suggesting both countries improve their cooperation on the research, production, and technology transfer agreements for Covid-19 vaccines.

According to a Vietnam News report, Phuc praises the partnership between the US and Vietnam, saying it will continue to benefit the citizens of both countries. The Vietnamese leader has also asked the governments of Russia, China, and Japan to support Vietnam’s vaccination efforts, calling for more cooperation on all aspects of Covid-19 vaccine production.

Vietnam has recorded 7,168 infections and 47 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

SOURCE: Vietnam News

