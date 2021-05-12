Vietnam
Beaches closed in Vietnam following rise in Covid-19 infections
Several beaches have been closed in Vietnam as the country battles a resurgence of the Covid-19 virus. Officials in Hai Phong City have closed Do Son and Cat Co beaches following news that 47 new infections had been reported in the country’s capital, Hanoi. In Quang Ninh province, which is 150 kilometres east of the capital, Tuan Chau, Quan Lan, and Ti Top beaches have all been closed until May 23, in an effort to discourage visitors from Hanoi.
In the central province of Quang Nam, health officials have also decided to close beaches in the picturesque World Heritage town of Hoi An. In Da Nang, which has more than 30 kilometres of beaches, the authorities have shut them indefinitely until the source of the recent outbreak is identified and isolated. 5 new infections have been reported in Da Nang and 1 in Hoi An.
The beach towns of Nha Trang and Phu Yen in the central region have erected barriers to limit access to the beaches, but have stopped short of an outright ban. In Quang Binh province, tours to the famous caves in Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park have also been suspended. The popular tourist attraction is a UNESCO World Heritage site and its Son Doong cave system is believed to be the largest in the world.
Between April 28 and May 10, Vietnam has experienced a rise in Covid-19 infections, with 637 new cases reported after a relatively clear period since mid-March. It’s understood 25 cities and towns are affected, including Hanoi, with 10 government hospitals in lockdown.
On the whole, Vietnam has been praised for its handling of the pandemic, with outbreaks quickly contained, mass testing carried out, and a centralised quarantine programme implemented. Since the start of the pandemic, the country has reported 3,571 infections and 35 deaths.
SOURCE: TTR Weekly
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chon Buri sees lowest amount of daily Covid infections since latest wave began
Chon Buri province, which features Pattaya, is seeing the lowest amount of daily Covid infections today, at 57, since the latest wave began in early April. Now, the total amount of cases in the province is 3,491 since April 9th. 1,430 are still listed as in medical care, with 10 deaths. 2,051 people have been released from care and have fully recovered. 112 people were released yesterday alone.
The infections by district are as follows:
Mueang Chonburi- 18
Si Racha-9
Banglamung (including Pattaya)- 21
Sattahip- 1
Ban Bueang- 2
Phan Thong- 6
Details of the infections include:
-12 close contacts in family members from previous cases
-6 co-workers at employment venues
Chon Buri is releasing a Covid-19 timeline of a recent market cluster that is seeing 19 cases of the virus so far. The Chonburi Public Health Office is asking those who visited the places listed below, to notify health authorities and monitor their health for Covid symptoms.
The following is an English version of the timeline, translated by The Pattaya News:
- Phra Phrom Market in Nong Kham, Si Racha on May 1 from 9:30am to 11am
- Thong Lang Market in Khlong Tamru, Mueang Chonburi on May 1 from 3pm to 8pm
- Thong Kung Klong Tom Market in Na Pa, Mueang Chonburi on May 7 from 3pm to 8 pm
Yesterday, the province reported 73 infections and 1 death. No details have been released on that case yet. This week will also see wider scale testing at factories and high-risk occupations in the province.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Philippines
Over 190,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine touch down in the Philippines
The Covid-19 vaccine rollout in the Philippines just got a significant boost, thanks to the arrival of at least 193,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine. The much-needed supply was donated by Covax, a global initiative set up to ensure equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines. Thailand declined to join Covax when given the opportunity, preferring to strike deals with manufacturers directly.
The shipment is the fourth consignment of Covid-19 vaccines to be delivered via Covax and the first shipment of Pfizer doses to arrive in the Philippines. Coconuts reports that in total, Covax has donated 2.74 million vaccine doses to the Philippines, which includes the latest delivery of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine. It’s understood that over the weekend, 2 million doses of AstraZeneca also arrived via Covax.
The Philippines’ Health Secretary, Francisco Duque, says the Pfizer doses will be administered in Metro Manila, Cebu, and Davao, to healthcare workers, the elderly and people with underlying conditions that put them at greater risk from Covid-19.
“We have been working hard to bring these vaccines to the country especially with the scarce global supply of Covid-19 vaccines. We thank the Covax facility and all of our partners for making this possible.”
Coconuts reports that the Pfizer shipment was supposed to arrive in February but was delayed due to a lack of an indemnity law, which caught the government off-guard. Prior to the arrival of the Pfizer doses, thousands of doses of Sinovac, Sputnik V, and AstraZeneca have been administered to the population, but the rollout has been slow up to now. The government says it aims to have the rest of the population vaccinated by August.
SOURCE: Coconuts
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
44 countries report cases of Covid-19 variant first found in India – WHO
So far, 44 countries have now reported the cases of the mutated Covid-19 variant that was first detected in India and is linked to the country’s massive outbreak, where active Covid-19 infections in India have now surpassed 3.7 million. The drastic spike in cases linked to the new variant has led to severe shortages of hospital beds and oxygen to treat patients with critical respiratory symptoms.
WHO called B.1.617 strain a “variant of concern” which seems to be more infectious than the original virus due to the “rapid increases in prevalence in multiple countries.” The World Health Organisation says the B.1.617 Covid variant, which was first found in India back in October, has now been reported in “44 countries in all 6 WHO regions” with Britain reporting the largest number of infections caused by the variant. More than 4,500 samples in the organisation’s open-access database were positive for the B.1.617 variant.
Thailand has barred arrivals from India and recently, arrivals from Nepal, Pakistan and Bangladesh where the outbreak of the new variant is widespread, with the expectation of Thai nationals and those with diplomatic passports. Thai embassies in those countries have suspended the issuing of Certificates of Entry. Airlines have been warned about penalties for failure to check for the documentation prior to departure.
The move to suspend arrivals from other countries where the Covid-19 variant has spread comes after a woman and her young son tested positive for the variant in Thailand’s state quarantine after travelling from Pakistan.
A health official from Thailand’s Siriraj Hospital cited concern about possibility of the variant from India spreading to Thailand through the country’s porous borders.
“What is worrying us now is the possible arrival of this new coronavirus variant through the country’s border areas, given the fact that more than 15,000 illegal migrants have sneaked in over the past 4 months. So, it is now very critical to step up security measures along the borders shared with Myanmar, Malaysia, and Cambodia. The Thai-Laos border isn’t as much of a concern.”
SOURCE: AFP
