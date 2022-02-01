Single Singaporeans ‘rent’ themselves out as dates on TikTok for Lunar New Year celebrations

In what appears to be a meme, Singaporean men have been ‘renting’ themselves out as dates on TikTik to help single young ladies avoid embarrassing relationship-status questions from relatives at family gatherings for Chinese New Year.

One such TikToker is Wayne Chia, a Singaporean of Chinese descent. He posted a video of himself posing in a red suit behind a message stating what renters will get for S$50 — or about US$37 — per day. The cheeky comedian flaunted his suitor skillset with the following message:

hi I’m available for rent for

cny for just $50/day i can

-pose as your bf (so they

stop asking why u still

single)

– drive you around to

bainian and collect angbaos

– deal with people who

keeps annoying u

– play blackjack/poker/

baccarat mahjong with your

relatives (mj 3/6,5/1 no

prob)

-take nice ootds for you

feed you bwa kwa and

pineapple tarts

– make sure ur hotpot

shabu meat is cooked fully

before you eat

– peel prawns/crabs for you

so won’t get your hands

dirty

Chia said he was surprised to find he had received many offers from lonely ladies looking for, well, at least a date. The 21 year old TikToker, who is single himself, reportedly has not accepted any offers yet because he didn’t actually want to “sell” himself. He said the post was done in jest, not quest.

“After I posted the video, I woke up to all these people messaging me to say they were interested and whether I was available,” he told South China Morning Post. “Some said they were not in town this year and [asked] if I could save the date for them next Chinese New Year.”

The Chinese New Year is celebrated annually according to the lunar calendar in China and throughout Southeast Asia in countries with high populations of Chinese diaspora, such and Thailand and Singapore. This year’s festivities begin on February 1 and will continue for 15 days.

SOURCE: SCMP | Yahoo | TikTok