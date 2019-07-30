Myanmar Jade mine landslide kills at least 19 | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Myanmar

Myanmar Jade mine landslide kills at least 19

2 hours ago

Myanmar Jade mine landslide kills at least 19

At least 19 jade mine workers along with mine security guards were killed in a landslide on Sunday. Rescuers have been searching for survivors. The incident is reported to have happened early Sunday morning in the remote Hpakant township in the north of Myanmar.

Two police officers were also injured but were rescued and sent to hospital. Authorities also reported that one four-wheel drive car and three security guard posts were buried in the landslide.

Villagers report that more people were buried in the soil that collapsed in the landslide, but no one is sure about the number of unrecovered victims. The villager noted that “thousands of people scavenge in the huge pile of mine waste every day”.

In April more than 54 people were killed when another massive landslide buried workers and vehicles.

Ethnic Burmese minority communities risk their lives mining for jade in run-down, unsafe mines, feeding demand from nearby  China, just to the north of the location of the mine. The Hpakant landscape has been turned into a vast ‘moonscape’ by years of unregulated jade mining.

Crime

Over 600 foreigners arrested in southern Thailand for overstays and illegal entry

3 days ago

July 27, 2019

Over 600 foreigners arrested in southern Thailand for overstays and illegal entry

PHOTO: Manager

686 people have been arrested in southern Thailand, mostly foreigners, on a variety of offences of working illegally or being involved in human trafficking.

Thailand’s Region 6 immigration reported that the people were arrested between July 1-25.

Immigration reported…

• 436 people have been arrested as illegal migrant workers and had illegally entered Thailand

• 49 had no work permits

• 15 were on overstay

• 25 people had arrest warrants out for them

Manager Online reports that 12 people – Thais, Malaysians and Burmese – were involved in human trafficking cases in Songkhla and Satun.

7 Burmese had fake passports, had crossed the land border in Kanchanaburi and were headed for Malaysia to work. Immigration police reported that they were using genuine passports but with the picture changed to their own. They had paid 16,000 baht to Agents for the fake passports.

SOURCE: Manager Online

Environment

Mekong River drops to lowest level in a century around Thai, Lao, Myanmar border

1 week ago

July 21, 2019

Mekong River drops to lowest level in a century around Thai, Lao, Myanmar border

Water levels in the Mekong River are now at the lowest point in a century as of July 19, lower than a record set in April 1973.

South East Asia’s Stimson Centre claims that, based on recent satellite images, the drastic lowering of the water level in the river has exposed many islets and sandbars adding. The Centre’s report refers mainly to the river as it passes through the ‘Golden Triangle’ where the borders of Thailand, Laos and Myanmar meet.

The report says that “this could be a new normal for the Mekong River, due to flow regulation by upstream dams and climate change, resulting in prolonged periods of drought.”

The Mekong’s current water levels, at a historic low, are significant particularly because it’s the middle of the wet season, when there should have been plenty of water and flooding in some areas.

In Thailand’s Nong Khai province, opposite Vientiane on the Laos border, the provincial waterworks authority suspended water treatment temporarily on Wednesday because its water pumps could not draw water from the river.

Northern Thailand residents and officials are blaming the low water levels on the obstruction of Mekong tributaries in Laos, at the site of the Xayaburi hydroelectric dam, as it test runs its power generators up to July 29. The dam is scheduled to come on line in October.

Several of Thailand’s northeastern provinces are experiencing water shortages, despite the onset of the rainy season, with their sources of tap water rapidly drying up.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

Crime

Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos

1 week ago

July 21, 2019

Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos

A UN Office of Drugs and Crime report released last week states that the methamphetamine trade is now worth between US$30-61 billion per year in East and South East Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Bangladesh.

That figure is up from US$15 billion a year, nearly a decade ago, the last time the UNODC estimated the value of the methamphetamine trade in the region.

Better enforcement, co-operation with neighbouring governments, increased manpower, more sophisticated surveillance and increased numbers of seizures have happened whilst the trade in meth has blossomed in the region.

Methamphetamine pills (aka. yaba in Thailand) are now being sold at highly discounted prices, and the well publicised massive seizures and interceptions do little to dent the operations of highly sophisticated and tech-savvy drug traffickers. Even the crystal methamphetamine (ice) from the region is feeding demand as far away as New Zealand.

Experts say the boom in South East Asia’s methamphetamine industry is the result of a series of regional and political factors, which have seen Myanmar’s lawless Shan State emerge as the regional meth factory.

The Shan State is in Myanmar’s north-east and borders Thailand, Laos and China.

From the 1970s to the 1990s, Myanmar’s lawless Shan State warlords, militias and rebel groups typically sold opium and heroin, but subsequently shifted to synthetic drugs after realising how much easier they were to produce and more profitable they could be.

Lax enforcement in Shan State, coupled with porous borders, enabled methamphetamine producers to easily import the chemicals needed to make meth. Poorly enforced money laundering controls then allowed kingpins to easily clean their millions and flourish.

At the same time significant investment has been made in new highways and bridges in an out of Myanmar, Thailand, China, Laos, Bangladesh and Vietnam. This has provided a boom in movement of products like food and clothing. And drugs. In the ‘Law of Unintended Consequences’, China’s Belt & Road strategy to open up trade routes throughout Asia, has inadvertently made trafficking drugs a lot easier.

Routinely, seizures of truckloads of 1-5 million meth pills are intercepted then paraded by Thai police. But the biggest drug haul was in 2018 when authorities seized a record-breaking 120 tonnes of crystal meth and methamphetamine pills coming out of the Golden Triangle. More than half of the busts took place in Thailand, where authorities confiscated more than 515 million meth pills.

Now, Laos and Malaysia are also reporting record-breaking busts. In the first eight months of 2018 Chinese authorities reported a 22x increase in crystal methamphetamine seizures in Yunnan province, alone, compared with just three years before.

The UNODC report also states that organised crime groups are not only moving “staggering” amounts of meth to meet demand, they are also trying to increase that demand by flooding the region with cheap product. That’s led methamphetamine pill prices to hit historic lows. The flood also creates greater need and a myriad of social problems.

Pills are reportedly selling for less than US$1 (30 baht), even lower than the going price two decades ago.

At the start of this year Thai authorities began an “intensification campaign” along Thailand’s northern border with Myanmar. That’s where the main route south begins through Thailand. But those efforts, and the vast amounts of international investment to open new routes in and around the region, has just sent enterprising traffickers to use new routes, too numerous for effective enforcement.

John  Coyne, a former Australian Federal Police official says the capacity for cashed-up and smart producers to simply ramp up production is allowing meth producers “to write off large seizures as a cost of doing business.”

“There needs to be a distinct rethink on what we do.”

