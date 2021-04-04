10 rebel groups in Myanmar throw their support behind anti-coup protesters | VIDEO | Thaiger

Myanmar
10 rebel groups in Myanmar throw their support behind anti-coup protesters | VIDEO
Myanmar’s most prominent ethnic and political rebel groups are throwing their support behind the country’s anti-coup protesters. Yesterday, 10 of the groups convened a conference call to discuss the military leaders killing protesters and citizens. Nearly 600 Burmese citizens have now been killed in the violent crackdown that started after the February 1 coup that ousted the government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
Their meeting, and the joint push of the major opposition groups to oppose the military government, is a major setback from any immediate peace in the country. The Tatmadaw, the Burmese military, has sought to quell dissent and protest around the country but is being met with mass protests and civil disobedience campaigns.
Some public servants and staff in the banking sector are refusing to work as silent protests against the military’s violence. And after the military ordered communities around Yangon to clean up their rubbish on streets they were met with a campaign of locals dumping their rubbish at main intersections around the country. The resistance, despite being fractured and mostly unable to communicate because of widespread wi fi shutdowns, are making the country ungovernable.
Last week, the Burmese military declared an April-long ceasefire with the country’s well armed ethnic groups. But they also included caveats in their ceasefire offer that allowed them to keep suppressing anything they call ‘terrorist’ activity, including “lethal force against anti-coup demonstrations”.
Arrest warrants have also issued for 40 popular celebrities and social media influencers as authorities accuse them of spreading misinformation “that could cause mutiny in the armed forces”. Most of them are being sheltered by the major ethnic militia who are opposing the Myanmar military coup.
But the loose coalition of opposing ethnic groups yesterday said the ceasefire must stop any violent action towards protesters. The 10 groups are now signatories to a nationwide ceasefire agreement that was originally brokered by the previous civilian government which attempted to negotiate an end to the ethnic militias’ decades-long armed struggles for greater autonomy.
Here is an assessment of the current situation from The Thaiger…
In a statement from the online meeting, the 10 groups, despite their previous differences, say they “firmly stand with the people who are demanding the end of dictatorship.”
The Karen National Union seized an army base in eastern Karen state, near the Thai/Myanmar border, killing 10 Burmese army officers. Then, between March 27 to 30, the military retaliated with air strikes, forcing thousands of Burmese citizens to flee across the Thai border. The KNU, well organised and armed with an estimated 8,000 soldiers, have been sheltering vocal anti-coup protesters.
Despite the Myanmar army chiefs insisting there was only 1 airstrike there has been multiple video sources indicating multiple attacks.
Now the coup leaders are shutting down Myanmar’s mobile data and wi fi services across the country, imposing internet blackout that have been gradually rolled out since the start of February, in an attempt to throttle the country’s communications.
International media are still trying to get their reports out as the courier their completed reports to border areas for upload to host media organisations.
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Myanmar
Fears grow in Myanmar as military junta orders internet shutdown
Pro-democracy activists in Myanmar are desperately trying to find alternative communication channels as the country’s internet blackout worsens. On Thursday, the military ordered internet providers to cut off wireless broadband access, despite businesses in the country calling for a halt to the ongoing disruption to service.
Internet provider Ooredoo texted customers to inform them that the Burmese military has issued an instruction that all wireless services be suspended. The junta has imposed several restrictions on Myanmar since seizing power in a February 1 coup. There has already been a total data blackout on two occasions since then, with access to various social media platforms and websites blocked. Internet access is shut down at night and mobile internet access is also banned.
The situation in Myanmar has rapidly deteriorated since the coup ousted the democratically-elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. According to a Bangkok Post report, there are now concerns that an internet blackout will lead to more violence from the military, away from the public eye. The report says that the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners has recorded 536 people killed so far, with dozens of children among the dead. 2,729 people have been detained.
Meanwhile, prior to the blackout, anxious residents took to social media in their droves, posting about their worries over the impending shutdown. Some mentioned independent radio stations as the only way to keep up the pressure, with one young woman urging people not to forget about the country.
Pro-democracy activists began sharing information on various radio frequencies and apps that work without a data connection. One anti-coup protest leader, named as Khin Sadar, posted on Facebook prior to the blackout, calling for impromptu street protests that will disperse as soon as the army appears.
“Do as many guerrilla strikes as you can. Please join. Let’s listen to the radio again. Let’s make phone calls to each other too.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Myanmar
UN Human Rights Office calls for Southeast Asian countries to protect Burmese refugees
With Burmese nationals fleeing to Thailand to escape the violence in following the military coup, the United Nations UN Human Rights Office for Southeast Asia is calling on all neighbouring countries to protect the refugees and to not force undocumented migrants to return to Myanmar. The UN says the human rights situation in Myanmar is “rapidly deteriorating.”
At least 510 peaceful protesters have been killed by security forces while 2,600 people have been detained following the February 1 coup, according to the UN.
Night raids, mass arrests and killings have become daily occurrences throughout the country. De facto military authorities have increasingly resorted to heavy weaponry such as rocket-propelled and fragmentation grenades, heavy machine guns, and snipers to kill demonstrators in massive numbers.
In Thailand’s strongest and most direct statement yet following the Myanmar coup, yesterday the foreign ministry said it was “gravely troubled” by the casualties from the military-related violence. The ministry spokesperson Tanee Sangrat called for an end to the violence and for the release of detained protesters. Thailand has been working with other countries in Southeast Asia to come up with a peaceful solution to the situation in Myanmar, the spokesperson says.
Many media reports say Thailand has forced Burmese refugees back over the border, but Tanee denies those reports, saying many who fled to Thailand returned home.
The UN Human Rights Offices says they received reports that some people seeking safety have been forced to return to their home country. South-East Asia Regional Representative of the UN Human Rights Office in Bangkok says “No one should face the risk of being returned to Myanmar when their lives, safety or fundamental human rights are threatened.”
“In light of binding obligations under international refugee and human rights law, we call on all countries to ensure that all those seeking asylum are able to access the protection to which they are entitled under international law.”
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Myanmar
“Inside job” allegations as Yangon malls linked to Burmese military burn down
2 Yangon department stores with links to the Burmese military have been burnt down overnight, with some saying it was an inside job. The Ruby Mart, in Kyauktadar Township, and The Gandamar Wholesale Center in Mayangone Township, are both affiliated with the military junta, and some suspect the fires were started with the intention of blaming pro-democracy protesters.
Thai PBS World reports witnesses saying both fires started between 2am and 3am on April 1. There has been no statement from the Burmese military in relation to the fires, but many expect fingers to be pointed at anti-coup activists. According to local media reports, residents living near the Ruby Mart arrived to help put the fire out, but security forces prevented them from reaching the building. It’s understood a civilian was shot and killed and there have been reports that the victim’s son and daughter have been arrested.
There have been widespread calls to boycott military-owned or affiliated businesses, since the Burmese army launched a coup on February 1 that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s democratically-elected civilian government. Both the Ruby Mart and Gandamar Wholesale were listed as businesses to boycott, with Ruby Mart subsequently employing more security staff and closing its doors. Gandamar Wholesale followed suit, closing the gates of the compound in which it’s located and employing more security personnel.
One witness who lives in the vicinity of the Ruby Mart described what he saw during the fire, and believes it was an inside job.
“I was woken up by loud bangs. I rushed to get up to check and saw that the sky was grey and orange, with the flames lighting up the clouds of smoke. I went down to help, but when I got down, my neighbours, who were already on the street, told me that it was unsafe because soldiers are shooting at anyone they see. So, I went back up and kept watching from my balcony. It is impossible for citizens to have started the fire. Since day 1, they put more security there and it remained closed most of the time. For that size of blaze, it had to have started inside the building, with plenty of fuel for the fire. I think tonight’s news will mention that the people are causing riots and committing arson.”
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
10 rebel groups in Myanmar throw their support behind anti-coup protesters | VIDEO
16 German tourists kick off Phuket’s tentative re-opening plans
“Mommy, there’s a snake!” – Expat in Phuket shares her story
Vaccine certificates in the works for Thailand
6 Covid-19 infections in Surat Thani from prison
CCSA Update: 84 new Thai Covid-19 infections, 1 death
Southern Thai people turn from tourism to gold panning
Busy in BKK – dust off the planes, Thais are travelling again! VIDEO
Phuket Airport welcomes first 7 day quarantine travellers
Travelling to Thailand right now (April edition)
Reporter banned from Government House says police aimed a gun at her at rally
Reporter hospitalised with mystery illness after being bitten by monkey
Heavy storms to hit many parts of Thailand between today and Tuesday
Hong Kong slaps Singapore Airlines with 2 week ban over Covid infractions
Fears grow in Myanmar as military junta orders internet shutdown
Can Koh Pha Ngan’s Full Moon Party recover from Covid-19 hiatus?
More than 100 Burmese citizens killed in the past 24 hours – Myanmar military defies international demands
1,000 foreign tourists expected to travel to Koh Samui in July
Thousands of displaced Burmese flee to Thailand following military air strikes
“James Bond Island” to be assessed for stability after the collapse of similar rock formations
64 protesters arrested as Government House protest camp cleared
Myanmar army kills over 100 citizens in 24 hours
Officials say woman who tested positive after vaccination was infected beforehand
Top 5 co-working spaces in Bangkok for 2021
ASEAN summit will discuss situation in Myanmar and crisis facing Karen people
Government ready to assist Thai businesses affected by Suez Canal blockage
Thai government says no need to evacuate citizens from Myanmar for now
Monk dies after getting Covid-19 vaccine, 3 others treated at the hospital
Court says prison guards violated detained protesters’ human rights
Thai PM will consider waiving quarantine for vaccinated visitors to Phuket
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Environment3 days ago
“James Bond Island” to be assessed for stability after the collapse of similar rock formations
- Bangkok2 days ago
Monk dies after getting Covid-19 vaccine, 3 others treated at the hospital
- Myanmar3 days ago
2,000 Burmese refugees sheltering in Mae Hong Son, northern Thailand
- Chiang Mai1 day ago
Heavy storms to hit many parts of Thailand between today and Tuesday
- Bangkok1 day ago
Reporter hospitalised with mystery illness after being bitten by monkey
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Vaccinated foreign tourists may be offered free flights to boost inter-provincial travel
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Health Ministry launches mobile app for booking vaccine appointments
- Myanmar3 days ago
Miss Grand Myanmar finds refuge in Thailand for 3 months