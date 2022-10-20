Pattaya: 9 reasons to visit Sin City in 2022

Pattaya, Thailand, is a coastal town that never sleeps with plenty of activities to do. One of the closest islands from Bangkok City, Pattaya is a great town to live in or for a short vacation. Ready to plan a trip to one of Thailand’s most fun and adventurous islands, Pattaya, but confused about where to start? No need to worry; we have your basics covered in the guide to Pattaya!

Well, the end of 2022 is set to arrive, and we are about to enter the last quarter of the year. It is a time to travel with families and friends, to take a respite from the hustle and bustle of all the current affairs news coming out from all corners of the world.

When people think of Pattaya, they quickly conjure images of nightclubs, obscene performances, and hungover tourists. However, there are stunning beaches and temples in Pattaya, and there are also so many things to do there that it is difficult to get bored.

How to get to Pattaya From Bangkok?

Pattaya is a beach town in eastern Thailand, which is well known for its long sandy beaches. There are many ways to get to Pattaya from Bangkok. You can either take a taxi, a van or you can take a boat from Bangkok. A taxi from Bangkok to Pattaya can cost you around 2,000 Baht or roughly ($35). On the other hand, if you are taking public van transport, a ride costs between 150-200 baht per person ($5).

It is about a 2 hours drive from Bangkok to Pattaya without the traffic.

It is a short ride from Bangkok City which makes Pattaya the most popular attraction to visit the adventurous island.

When is the Best Month To Visit Pattaya?

You can visit Pattaya all year round, as the weather in the coastal town is mainly hot, dry or rainy.

However, the best month to visit Pattaya is between October-April. Avoid the rainy season in July-October, which can be quite uncomfortable with its heavy rain that can spoil your stay there.

1. Beautiful Beaches in Pattaya

Sick of Pattaya Beach’s crowds? Then make your way to Jomtien beach a little further south. This six-kilometre stretch of beach is a refuge since it is far more tranquil and less busy than Pattaya Central beach. Jet skiing, parasailing, and windsurfing are just a few of the accessible activities and watersports. Along the beach, there are numerous eateries that provide fresh fish and various Thai dishes such as papaya salad and grilled chicken.

Pattaya is famous among expats and locals for its diving and scuba diving on the island. In addition, Pattaya has a couple of pleasant swimming spots. However, the best areas for swimming or diving are close to other nearby islands like Koh Larn and in Sattahip for their beautiful coral reefs.

2. Visit the Traditional Attractions in Pattaya

Atop the forested Pratamnak Hill south of Pattaya, is an 18-meter-tall golden statue of the Buddha appearing calm and at ease. To see the statue up close and take in the numerous smaller Buddhas around it, climb the steep stairs that are decorated on both sides with golden Naga snakes.

Wat Yansangwararam, also known as Wat Yan, offers insight into Thai design and architectural traditions as well as the ideals of the community, just like all of Thailand’s remarkable wats (temples). The temple was dedicated to King Bhumibol Adulyadej in 1988 to mark the 42nd year of his reign and is surrounded by expansive palm-lined gardens.

To check the official website and check the best times to visit the temple click on the link here: http://sanctuaryoftruthmuseum.com/

3. Non- Beach Activities in Pattaya

Mini Siam

The Mini Siam exhibit is a miniature replica exhibition of some of the most renowned buildings in the world, including the Statue of Liberty, the Arc de Triomphe, Bangkok’s Victory Monument, and others. It can be thought of as the Thai equivalent of Legoland. Bookings should be made a day in advance due to the limited availability and high demand for tour itineraries.

Underwater World Pattaya

Thailand’s first contemporary aquarium features a large collection of tropical species. Here, you can swim with sharks and stingrays, feed the fish with bottles, and observe their performances. The majority of events are arranged in advance, so call the office before making travel arrangements.

Official Website: https://underwaterworldpattaya.com/

Cartoon Network Theme Park

Enjoy daily shows featuring Cartoon Network characters from programs like Ben 10, The Powerpuff Girls, We Bare Bears, and Adventure Time while taking a dip in the world’s only water park with a Cartoon Network theme.

It will only take you around 20 minutes to get from Pattaya City to Bangsaray, where you can begin your day of exhilarating rides and slides.

4. Floating Market in Pattaya

The only floating market of its kind in Pattaya offers a variety of fresh vegetables, flowers, and other goods sold by traders, farmers, and fishermen aboard boats as they float down the lake. Take a boat tour through the market, or just stop and haggle for some produce, handicrafts, or native spices.

Renting a boat is an excellent way to explore the markets. In contrast to more genuine floating markets, entry is fee-based here. However, your ticket includes more than simply a boat ride. Sea boxing, conventional Thai dances, and even a zipline across the water are among the entertainment options available here.

Official Website: https://www.pattayafloatingmarket.com

5. Koh Larn Pattaya

The island of Koh Larn is located seven kilometres from Pattaya. You can take a speed boat or a ferry which departs Pattaya pier for the island of Koh Larn many times every day, and they are constantly crowded with travellers eager to see new places. Despite the island’s diminutive size (4 km long and 2 km wide), there are six distinct beaches to visit, each with a distinctive personality. If you wish to stay a few nights there are various resorts and hotels on the island but due to the island’s size, they fill up quickly.

6. Seafood in Pattaya (Or Just Food)

Once you are at the beach in Thailand, you should never miss out on eating fresh and delicious seafood dishes. Down below are recommendations of amazing seafood dishes at various different restaurants you must try in Pattaya.

King Seafood Restaurant

Because of the enormous selection of fresh seafood, its prime location in the midst of Walking Street, and the seaside view of Pattaya Bay, King Seafood is another well-liked seafood establishment in Pattaya. When you go into the restaurant, the big water tanks loaded with various seafood—including lobster, crab, scallops, jumbo prawns, and a variety of freshly caught fish—are the first thing you see. Every evening, a large number of tourists fill up on all this goodness here. The Fried Crab with Curry Powder served here is one of the restaurant’s hallmark seafood dishes (995 THB). Both the crab and the curry are enormously wonderful.

J Tum Kitchen

The seafood restaurant that was previously mentioned is renowned for having a fantastic environment, however, this local bistro provides a calmer vibe. Although it may not seem alluring at first glance, never judge a book by its cover since the seafood at J Tum Kitchen is actually rather good. J Tum Kitchen is unique because they use unusual delicacies like lobster and huge jumbo prawns. The Grilled Prawns with Tamarind Sauce is one of the highly regarded seafood dishes offered here (600 THB). Because they are grilled in the Thai method, the prawns are char on the side, but they will be full of intriguing flavours.

Suttangrak Pattaya

Every city has its own renowned food, and for Pattaya the renowned food is salty egg curry. The dish is in every seafood restaurant in Pattaya, but the restaurant you must try this dish is at Suttangrak Pattaya. The meal is predominantly sweet and salty with a tiny hint of spice. In our opinion, the squid at Suttangrak was perfectly prepared so that it was soft yet not chewy. This well-known seafood restaurant in Pattaya, which has been operating since 1971, is a popular spot where you can take in the stunning sunset, the beach, and a small amount of the beach club’s laid-back atmosphere.

7. Instagrammable Cafes in Pattaya

There is no better sensation than taking a sip of hot espresso while munching on a plate of an almond croissant once you are at the beach in the lovely morning sunshine with your toes dip in white sand and a view of the magnificent azure ocean water on the horizon.

Pattaya provides amazing instagrammable cafes in the island for you to visit. Down below are the top 3 cafes I personally visit because of two reasons: one the coffee is strong and amazing and two the photos are very instagrammable.

1. Reader’s Cafe

Reader’s Cafe is one of Pattaya’s cutest cafes, as the name would imply. It is a destination for book enthusiasts and is situated in the Kasetin neighbourhood. You may read hundreds of books at this chic café, which also has delicious food selections and a welcoming atmosphere. They provide affordable all-day breakfast options, brunch, lunch, and dinner with Thai, Asian, and European fare. Along with food, the café serves a variety of drinks, such as teas, coffees, smoothies, and mocktails. While the cafe includes features like a kids menu to draw in families with young children, it is a terrific hangout for book lovers.

2. Cave Beach Club

Love a bohemian beachside café? The place for you is here. Footprints in the sand, bean bags on the sand, fresh coconut water, and a sea breeze come to mind. In Pattaya, it’s a great place to unwind and relax at a seaside cafe. The Cave Beach Club, which is next to The Glasshouse, offers both indoor and outdoor seating. With the variety of freshly made cakes, foods, and beverages, you won’t know what to pick.

3. Sunset Coffee Roaster

Due to its scenic setting, The Sunset Coffee Roaster has earned a reputation as Pattaya’s most aesthetically pleasing cafe.

As the name implies, you may truly have your favourite coffee while watching the sunset from the neighbouring beach.

The atmosphere is fairly tranquil overall, and there is some pleasant music playing in the background. The cafe not only sells coffee but also several types of teas and other beverages.

You can sample some mouthwatering biscuits and croissants at a nearby bakery.

The last reason to visit Pattaya and make the beach town popular not in Thailand but in the rest of the world is Walking Street.

8. Is Pattaya a Party Town: Walking Street Pattaya

There is no other street in Thailand that even comes close to the sights and noises you will encounter on Walking Street (despite what the tourist guides may tell you.) The 500 meters long Walking Street after 6 o’clock in the evening, comes to life. There are a ton of taverns, nightclubs, go-go bars, restaurants, and beer bars on the main street and several of the side streets. The street is practically empty during the day, but as night falls, neon lights, loud music, and a horde of girls take to the streets to dance the night away.

Where to Live in Pattaya

When you come to Pattaya, you will find that there are many apartments and villas to rent. But which one is the best for you?

The first thing you need to do is decide on the area of Pattaya that you would like to stay in. For example, if you want a quiet place with fewer tourists then your best bet is a villa in Jomtien or a condo in Central Pattaya. If you want a beachfront apartment with lots of restaurants and shopping malls nearby then your best bet would be an apartment in South Pattaya or North Pattaya.

If we are talking about renting an apartment, then it really depends on what kind of amenities they provide for their tenants. Some apartments have pools and gyms while others don’t have any facilities at all. So before deciding on an apartment, make sure that it has at least one or two amenities that suit your needs.

Personally, my recommendation when I lived in Pattaya was at the Reflection Jomtien Beach apartment. Living in Pattaya for one year was an amazing experience with a beautiful beach view, a peaceful location for me to work and have amazing times drinking coffee.

Reflection Pattaya is a great place to visit as it offers great amenities such as a swimming pool, tennis court, sauna, and more. When you want to rest or take a break from work, refreshing the apartment provides amazing amenities on one of the most peaceful beaches of Pattaya.



Other apartment recommendations are at EDGE Central Pattaya and DSpace Villa Pattaya Village.



Now you know where to visit in Pattaya, which is not always Walking Street or the beach, have a visit and you will enjoy Pattaya City in a different way.