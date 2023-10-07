Indian national loses wallet with $2,200 in Pattaya ride-hailing incident

Picture courtesy of หนังสือพิมพ์รายวัน.สยามประชา Facebook

Pattaya was the scene of an unfortunate event today, at 1am when a 28 year old Indian national and his Thai companions found themselves in a distressing situation. The group utilised a popular ride-hailing application to secure transport from Soi Buakhao to Walking Street in South Pattaya. However, the night took a turn for the worse when he realised he had left his wallet in the vehicle.

The wallet, containing US$2,200 and essential documents, was nowhere to be found and attempts to contact the driver were unsuccessful. Jay Pravinkumar Patel and his friends promptly reported the incident to Pattaya Police officers, expressing their hope for the wallet’s swift return, reported The Pattaya News.

Patel, in an interview, shared his feelings of distress over the situation. He expressed his deep concern and fervently wished for the driver to return his belongings as soon as possible.

The law enforcement officers, equipped with the vehicle’s plate number, the driver’s contact information and name, made efforts to get in touch with the driver. However, their attempts have yet to yield any results.

As the night unfolded, the event turned into a full-blown investigation. The Pattaya Police are currently probing into the matter to track down the driver and recover Patel’s lost belongings. The investigation is ongoing, and further details will be reported as they emerge.

