Elderly Thai woman tragically succumbs to blood loss amid unnoticed cries for help

Picture courtesy of MGR Online.

A tragic event unfolded yesterday when an ailing elderly Thai woman died due to prolonged unattended blood loss. Neighbours discovered the 73 year old in the early hours of the morning in a state of distress, having attempted to seek assistance. She was residing with her sick younger brother and had multiple pre-existing health conditions. Family members didn’t question the circumstances of her death and proceeded with funeral preparations at Don Chai Temple.

Police officer Chatsayam Jemrattanasophin, of Sung Men police station in Phrae, said he was alerted about a body found in the alley of Moo 7, Hua Fai. The deceased was known as Thiam, a 73 year old resident. Assisted by the head of the village, Somsak Kah-wao, and his deputy, a preliminary investigation took place at the scene.

Investigation results depicted a poignant scenario where Thiam, who struggled with numerous health issues, had been bleeding profusely from an old wound. This led to her losing a sizeable amount of blood, and she left her house to try to get help. Apparently seeking help from residents before dawn, she sadly went unnoticed until she died, reported KhaoSod.

She lived with her sick younger brother. Due to the fact that the deceased had been known to struggle with health ailments and the current incident was consistent with her health condition, her relatives did not suspect any foul play in her death. Following this, standard procedures were undertaken, and her body was sent to Don Chai Temple for the necessary funeral rites.

