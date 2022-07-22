North East
Elderly northeast woman charged with theft after picking plants for curry
An elderly woman in northeast Thailand just wanted some fresh produce for her curry but ended up being charged with theft. The woman, 70 year old Chaweewan, had headed out on June 11 to pick a handful of galangal sprouts from her village in Phang Khon district of Sakhon Nakhon province. Chaweewan says the area is public land, but one local woman said the area is their private property.
A neighbour who saw Chaweewan picking the sprouts called the woman who claims to own the land. The neighbour told the woman, 64 year old Natda, that someone was picking the sprouts. Natda drove over, and the two women argued before Chaweewan drove away on her motorcycle.
Now, Natda has charged Chaweewan with 5,000 baht, but Chaweewan says she can’t afford this. Chaweewan is being charged with theft using a vehicle, and her motorcycle was confiscated as evidence. On July 20, she presented herself at Phang Khon Police Station to acknowledge the charge. She insisted, however, that she was innocent.
Chaweewan says there are galangal shoots on both private, and public land in the area, and she picked them from the public land. She says other villagers have picked plants from the area. Since there are no security cameras in the area, there is no footage of Chaweewan picking the galangal. Police, as well as the village chief, are working to find a solution for the two women.
SOURCE: Daily News
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | Opposition grills Thai govt on corruption
Benevolent Thai monk gives away 300,000 baht & gold rings on birthday
Elderly northeast woman charged with theft after picking plants for curry
A Mission To Unchain And Rescue The Working Elephants With Digital Art – Unchained Elephants
Singapore hangs a fifth person in four months
Justice Minister insists Thailand winning the war against drugs
Thai police seize 200kg of smuggled cannabis but don’t know if it’s illegal
Officials launch rubbish cleaning contest in central Thailand
Magnanimous governor accepts blame for Bangkok’s floods
Woman leaves fetus in a box at temple in northeast Thailand
Best burgers to try in Bangkok 2022
Professor says Bangkok floods could escalate in September-October
Ex Thai military man shoots his mother in law after drunken row
Sri Lanka’s military raids protest camp outside president’s office
Group closing in on Thailand ministers involved in Pegasus spyware scandal
Fake bomb detectors come back to haunt the Thai PM in parliament
More doubts over the introduction of the new Thai tourist arrival tax
UPDATE: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
Foreign ownership of Thai land, but with lots of conditions
Transport Minister gives Koh Samui-Khanom Bridge thumbs up
Russian billionaire’s superyacht Samui visit spurs hope of wealthy tourists
Bangkok doctor warns of lung infections from new Covid-19 sub-variant
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry urges 10 day quarantine
Motorcycle taxi rider treats customer to farewell steak dinner
12 Thai women fear being sued by the wife of a love rat who seduced them
Thailand isn’t the only place in the world that applies tourist taxes
British Airways flights to Thailand suspended until 2023
Lalisa causes a rush on roti sai mai after Instagram post
UPDATE: Two-faced kitten dies at 4 days old
Police investigate death of British man found in Pattaya canal
Four-legged chicken turns heads at Big Bum Farm in northeast Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Tourism4 days ago
More doubts over the introduction of the new Thai tourist arrival tax
-
Koh Samui3 days ago
Transport Minister gives Koh Samui-Khanom Bridge thumbs up
-
Thailand1 day ago
British Airways flights to Thailand suspended until 2023
-
Thailand3 days ago
UPDATE: Two-faced kitten dies at 4 days old
-
Expats4 days ago
Police investigate death of British man found in Pattaya canal
-
Thailand3 days ago
Four-legged chicken turns heads at Big Bum Farm in northeast Thailand
-
South2 days ago
18 passengers rescued after ferry explodes off South Thailand coast
-
Thailand3 days ago
Two-faced kitten born in northern Thailand
Recent comments: