Pattaya: Potty mouth grandpa apologises to cop!

It all started last Sunday when Pattaya granddad, 77 year old Joseph from Canada, threw a wobbly on his motorcycle. He had just made an illegal turn at the intersection of South Pattaya road and Sai 3 thinking that he was in the right.

Traffic cop Pol Lt Woraphan Kaewmorakot – himself near retirement age – issued a ticket for the violation.

Joseph took umbrage.

In fact his words were not those usually associated with a kindly old grandfather.

Something along the lines of f**k you! F**k you.

However, as Pattaya Easternnews reports, Joseph went home and realised he had been wrong to get his North American knickers in such a twist.

