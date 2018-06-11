News
French man released without charge after rape allegations from UK teen
Koh Tao, in the news again for all the wrong reasons. This time, a story printed in international media, has taken a turn with the man arrested in Phuket for the alleged rape, released from custody.
The French man, arrested in Phuket in April, after a UK 18 year old claimed that she had been raped on Koh Tao has been set free.
Thaivisa reported that no charges were laid against him.
Yohann Michel Tounga Mbouka was given his passport back though his whereabouts at this time have not yet been confirmed. Back at the beginning of April the British woman who woke up beside him claimed she had been drugged and raped.
She contacted friends in England and the British Embassy in Bangkok was alerted. She said she had been raped by a black man. Thaivisa has been told that, contrary to initial claims by police that they had evidence, there was in fact none.
Mr Mbouka claimed that the sex the couple had was consensual. It is said that the ordeal had cost Mr Mbouka 12,000 Euros to get bail and in other costs.
Green turtle found in Chonburi, full of plastic
The reporting of the deaths of these magnificent marine creatures, found to be riddled with plastic they’ve unfitly consumed as they feed in the seas off Thailand, puts more pressure on the Thai Government. Let’s hope their deaths are not in vain.
A green turtle has died in Chonburi province after consuming a vast quantity of plastic. A Facebook page, ReReef, posted the tragic story to warn yet again of the dangers posed by plastic garbage to marine life around the coasts of Thailand.
The page recounted that the turtle was found on a beach near the Leam Chabang deep seaport on June 4.
It said that local vets from the Marine and Coastal Resources Department battled for two days to save the reptile but in the end their efforts were in vain. The vets found that its stomach was stuffed with various small pieces of garbage, including plastic ropes, plastic bags, elastic rings and fishing equipment. Vets concluded the vast amount of plastic inside the turtle caused it to lose appetite so it stopped eating.
That led to body fluid flooding its stomach and the tissue around its heart, resulting in its eventual death from heart failure.
The careless disposal of plastic rubbish in Thailand’s beaches and seas has become an issue of great concern recently – only last week a short-finned pilot whale found in a Songkhla canal died after its body became overwhelmed by the ingestion of rubbish.
After its death, the Marine and Coastal Resources Department reported that during a post mortem they found 80 plastic bags weighing about 8 kilograms inside its stomach.
Dutch Ambassador shares concerns over safety of Phuket tourists
Phuket’s Vice Governor Thawornwat Kongkaew welcomed the Ambassador-Designate in Thailand Kees Rade and Dutch Honorary Consul for Phuket, Seven Smulders, over the weekend.
Vice Governor Thawornwat says after the meeting, “We have discussed about tourist safety, things like tourists who rent motorbikes without motorbike license, beach safety and emergency situation management.”
“We have surveyed a number of rental motorbike companies on the island. Motorbike rental operators need to check documents before renting anyone a motorbike.”
“We have ordered local administrative organisations to provide ‘beach guards’ with rescue equipment patrolling our west coast beaches. We have provided plans for other emergency situations as well,” said the Vice Governor.
“More CCTV camera will be installed to cover most areas in Phuket. We have an incident monitoring centre at the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phuket Office which will immediately response to emergency situations.
10 Hua Hin hotels face closure over Hotel Act infringements
‘Fake’ hotels and other premises being operated as hotels, but don’t have proper licences, are in the firing line at the moment, in just about all the major tourist provinces around the country. There’s clearly a nationwide crackdown on these dodgy guesthouses, hostels and mini-hotels at the moment. The owners say they find it almost impossible to comply with the regulations in the Hotel Act. Officials say, “comply or close.”
Deputy Prachuap Khiri Khan governor Pongphan Wichiansamut confirmed on Saturday that 10 Hua Hin hotels operating with fake hotel licences could be shut down.
The deputy governor said he had held a meeting with representatives from several agencies and officials affirmed that there were provisions to shut down the illegal hotels.
According to Pongphan, the Kiti Nanthakorn Hotel, the Royal Express, the Viravan @ Hua Hin, V Living Hua Hin, the Secret Garden Hua Hin, Citin Loft Hua Hin, Hillside Resort and Apartment, Pearl @ Hua Hin, Chivasai and Civasai Hua Hin were charged on May 15 with falsifying documents and using fake hotel licences.
Pongphan admitted that the 10 hotels were still operating because of complicated legal technicalities.
