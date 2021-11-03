Thailand News Today | Updates On Joe Ferrari Case, Alcohol Restrictions In Place | Nov. 3

Jett goes through all the main headlines in Thailand that include: Joe Ferrari and 6 other officers have been charged in an investigation into the death of a man in custody. The National Security Council says any easing of alcohol restrictions will depend on the Covid-19 situation. The president of Airports of Thailand says the country’s airports can expect around 726,000 passengers this month.

