Protest called today amid EC’s action in termination of future Thailand PM Pita

A human rights lawyer and political activist today took to social media to invite people to the protest outside the Bangkok Art & Cultural Centre (BAC) in Bangkok.

Arnon Nampha’s call to action comes in the wake of the Election Commission of Thailand (EC) seeking the Constitutional Court’s ruling on the termination of the potential future Prime Minister Pita Limjaroenrat, based on his association with holding some iTV shares.

The Parliament President, 79 year old Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, reported to the media that the Parliamentary session to determine the new prime minister of Thailand would take place tomorrow, July 13. While many people speculate on whether Pita will receive enough votes from senators, the EC is utilising the remaining time to evaluate Pita’s eligibility for PM due to his media shareholding.

Since the announcement of the election results, several politicians raised concerns about his eligibility due to Pita’s media shares. However, the EC had not officially addressed the matter until today. Presently, the EC has submitted all pertinent documents relating to the case to the Constitution Court and requested their intervention.

During the court’s consideration, Pita was ordered to stop his future PM and party-list MP duties. If the court finds Pita guilty his right to be PM will be terminated due to Section 98(3) together and Section 101(6) of the Constitution of Thailand.

Section 98(3) of the Constitution of Thailand states that a person who is an owner or a shareholder in any newspaper or mass media business is prohibited from exercising the right to stand for election as an MP. Section 101(6) of the Constitution of Thailand maintains that the MP’s status is terminated for violating the requirements in section 98.

Move Forward Party Secretary Chaitawat Tulanon expressed the party’s dissatisfaction with the EC’s action during a press conference today. Chaitawat argued that the EC rushed to submit the matter to the court without duly informing Pita or granting him an opportunity to defend himself.

Chaitawat pointed out that the EC violated Section 157 of the Criminal Law by wrongfully exercising or not exercising their duties to cause damage to a person. Chaitawat warned the EC and relevant departments. He said…

“I would like to leave a warning to the EC and all independent organisations of overstepping their power limitation.”

Following the decision of the EC, Arnon shared a picture on Facebook, stating…

“We cannot predict whether victory or defeat awaits us, but we must not surrender when our human dignity is insulted. The retaliation against the powers that destroy democracy is necessary. Regardless of the outcome, let them know that the battle has begun.

“Join us today at 6pm in front of the BACC with the papers and messages to the EC and Senate. Once again, at 6pm on the Skywalk, BACC, Bangkok.”

Arnon extended an invitation to all protestors to gather today, and numerous individuals expressed their intent to participate in the comment section.

Political activist groups in Lampang, Chaing Mai, Ubon Ratchathani, Surin, and Nakhon Ratchasima also invited people to join the protests as well.