Sell your home with FazWaz
Sell your home with FazWaz
Connect with us

Thailand

Police raid Isaan farm, arrest 2 people allegedly involved in illegal horse meat trade

Avatar

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Police raid Isaan farm, arrest 2 people allegedly involved in illegal horse meat trade | The Thaiger
PHOTO: INN News
    • follow us in feedly

A 44 year old Thai woman was arrested for allegedly trafficking and selling horse meat illegally after police in the Isaan province Khon Kaen raided a farm and found 44 horses that – they say – were about to be slaughtered. Reports say the farm owner was also arrested, but did not give any additional information.

The horse meat was planned to be sold for 100 baht per kilogram and then smuggled across the natural borders to markets in Vietnam and China, according to Thai media.

Thai media says the woman and the farm owner face charges for possessing animals without registration, moving animals from to the epidemic control area without permission and illegal animal trade.

SOURCE: Thai Visa | INN News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

News Categories:
Related Topics:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    No jokes please

    Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 3:43 pm

    What`s wrong with you the Thaiger? Illegal horse trade. Wow! Will you be reporting on illegal parsley plantations next?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in North East Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Thailand

Man arrested for allegedly overstaying 60 day tourist visa by 7 years

Avatar

Published

1 hour ago

on

Tuesday, January 19, 2021

By

Man arrested for allegedly overstaying 60 day tourist visa by 7 years | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thai Crime Thailand

Immigration police arrested a 40 year old Nigerian man for allegedly overstaying his visa by 2,683 days. The man entered Thailand in April 2014 on a 60 day tourist visa. He was arrested in in Ratchathewi district of Bangkok.

Illegal immigration is considered as a major factor of the second wave of Covid-19 after the outbreak Samut Sakhon seafood market affecting a large migrant population.

Thai Visa says immigration officers were “targeting Africans to check on their visa status as part of measures associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The penalties for overstaying in Thailand are as follows…

When surrendering at airport immigration when leaving Thailand…

  • Overstay less than 90 Days = 500 Thai baht/day overstay fine (maximum 20,000 Thai baht)
  • Overstay more than 90 Days = 1 year ban from Thailand and 20,000 Thai baht overstay fine
  • Overstay more than 1 Year = 3 years ban from Thailand and 20,000 Thai baht overstay fine
  • Overstay more than 3 Years = 5 years ban from Thailand and 20,000 baht overstay fine
  • Overstay more than 5 Years = 10 years ban from Thailand and 20,000 baht overstay fine

When caught while overstaying…

  • Overstay of 1 day to 1 Year = 5 years ban from Thailand and 500 to 20,000 Thai baht overstay fine.
  • Overstay more than 1 Year = 10 years ban from Thailand and 20,000 Thai baht overstay fine.

SOURCES: True Crime Thailand | Thai Embassy| Thai Visa

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Bangkok

Police arrest “prime suspect” in narcotics case linked to 10 deaths in Bangkok

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

1 day ago

on

Monday, January 18, 2021

By

Police arrest &#8220;prime suspect&#8221; in narcotics case linked to 10 deaths in Bangkok | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Prachachat

Police arrested a man suspected of producing the ketamine-based illicit drug cocktail linked to at least 10 deaths in Bangkok. The man is also charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting his girlfriend at a Bangkok apartment.

Police say 33 year old Amornthep Chalermwat, known as Un Kiwi, fled Bangkok and was arrested in Phetchabun’s Bung Sam Phan district yesterday. Police say Amornthep admitted to distributing the “K powdered milk” drug cocktail, but denies producing it.

Police say the narcotic cocktail contains ketamine, methamphetamine, heroin and the sedative diazepam. The mix of drugs is suspected to have caused 10 deaths in Bangkok. Others have been hospitalised after taking the drugs and losing consciousness.

On January 9, Thachchai Klomjai fell unconscious and his boyfriend died after taking “K powdered milk.” When Thachchai regained consciousness, he told police he bought the drugs from Amornthep and another suspect, Kulnathee Iemloy, who Amornthep also named and has been arrested. Bangkok police reported 6 other deaths that weekend from “K powdered milk.”

The next day, Amornthep allegedly shot his girlfriend, Apisa Hongkhan, at an apartment in the Chatuchak area. Police say the woman was severely wounded. They suspect Amornthep shot is girlfriend out of suspicion that she had stolen the drug cocktail and sold it.

Some small-scale dealers have been arrested over the past week, but police say they believe Amornthep is a prime suspect.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Thailand

Australian man wanted for allegedly sexually abusing children in Thailand

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

1 day ago

on

Monday, January 18, 2021

By

Australian man wanted for allegedly sexually abusing children in Thailand | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Sydney Morning Herald

A 44 year old Australian man is wanted by Thai police for allegedly sexually abusing children in Thailand. Adam James Fox financially supported some migrant children in poverty stricken areas and allegedly sexually abused them.

Adam James Fox is wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting or abusing at least 3 Burmese boys, all under 15 years old, at his home in Tak’s Mae Sot district near the Myanmar border.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Adam has claimed the accusations are a “set up.” The Herald notes there is an explicit video allegedly involving Adam and a boy as well as messages that go into detail about sexual abuse.

Reports of alleged sexual abuse came in after a local school principal noticed some of the boys had been absent from class, according to human trafficking investigator Daniel Isherwood.

“All children were interviewed by local social workers from a multidisciplinary team. I can confirm serious sexual abuse was reported, including ongoing sexual violation and indecencies. Boys also report being photographed nude and having access to drugs.”

Reporters from the Sydney Morning Herald obtained messages sent by Adam back in November on the messaging app Line. In a message about sexual acts with children, the Herald says Adam wrote “And I love it… And no one can do anything about it.”

In another message, the Herald says Adam wrote about giving a boy methamphetamine and heroin, then sexually abusing him. He allegedly wrote in a message that he filmed the acts and posted it on the “dark web.”

The Herald says reporters were able to contact Adam. They say Adam confirmed that he wrote the messages, but claimed he was angry and “didn’t mean what he wrote.”

“All right, I was an idiot to say that but, man, there’s plenty of other things I said. I threatened to blow up the court building. I have been flipping out.”

A local child welfare organisation reports that there is also a video of a child masturbating and Adam participating. Adam told the Herald that there is a video of a child masturbating, but Adam says his back was turned and the video was a set up.

The migrant boys who Adam allegedly abused live in poverty stricken areas. Adam says he was supporting their education and well being. According to local authorities, he paid a victim’s mother 4,500 baht per month.

The Royal Thai Police first charged Adam early last year. He was released on bail, but failed to show up to his court date in December. Adam posted a video online saying he had bribed people, including government workers. The Herald says Adam is on the run in Bangkok.

“Corruption in Thailand is at all levels and with enough money you can get people to give you whatever you want, whatever you need.”

SOURCE: Sydney Morning Herald

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Continue Reading
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18 | The Thaiger
Thailand22 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15 | The Thaiger
Thailand4 days ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14 | The Thaiger
Thailand5 days ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13 | The Thaiger
Thailand6 days ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12 | The Thaiger
Thailand7 days ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7

Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6

Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5

Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals &#8216;on hold&#8217; | Jan 4 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4

Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021&#8217;s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30

Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29

Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24 | The Thaiger
Thailand4 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24

Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23 | The Thaiger
Thailand4 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23

Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending