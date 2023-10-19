Couple accuse daughter of swindling over 300 million baht assets

Photo via Facebook/ Survive - สายไหมต้องรอด

An elderly couple in their 80s lodged a formal complaint against their youngest daughter, alleging that she swindled them out of more than 300 million baht over three years by reportedly drugging them.

The couple’s granddaughter, Praw, accompanied her grandparents to seek help from the non-profit organisation, Saimai Survive. Praw revealed to the organisation and media that her grandparents lost 160,000 square metres of land, valued at 300 million baht and 10 million baht in savings, to their youngest daughter.

Praw said her grandparents had two children. The elderly couple’s eldest daughter is Praw’s mother while their youngest daughter is Praw’s aunt. Praw revealed that her grandparents and her mother had been in conflict for two years over the division of her grandparents’ assets.

Praw said that her aunt made her grandparents misunderstand her mother, so Praw’s mother cut off all contact with her parents, even though they lived next door to each other. A wall over 2 metres high was built to separate her mother’s house from her grandparents’ house.

Praw went on to explain that her mother heard someone crying from behind the wall and went to check. Praw’s mother discovered that her mother was crying. Praw’s mother talked to her parents until she discovered that they had lost their assets and money.

According to Praw’s grandparents, their youngest daughter gave them some medicine, saying it was for their hereditary diseases. However, every time they took the medicine, they felt dizzy. They believe their daughter had drugged them and forced them to sign documents to transfer their assets to her.

Ten million baht was transferred from their bank accounts to the daughter’s bank account. Some land was sold and the rest was mortgaged.

According to the Channel 3 report, the case is still ongoing but the family is worried about their safety because the mortgagee is a powerful person in the area.

Follow us on :













They contacted Saimai Survive to follow the case and protect them from possible danger during the legal proceedings against the powerful person.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.