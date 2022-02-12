Chon buri man says he followed crow into forest, found dead body hanging from tree

In a truly ghost movie-like fashion, a man in Bang Lamung, a district of Chon Buri province, says he followed a crow into a forest and found a dead body hanging from a tree there. The man, Somkrit, told The Pattaya News he wanted to cut trees nearby, when he saw the crow flying into the forest and heard it making loud noises.

“…and it appeared to want me to follow it.”

He said after the crow disappeared into the forest he kept walking in, and prayed to forest ghosts for guidance. When he looked up, he saw the dead man hanging from a tree. Somkrit ran out of the forest and called police. He said he believes forest ghosts sent the crow so that he would find the man’s body.

Police didn’t comment on Somkrit’s beliefs about forest ghosts guiding him. Somkrit’s relatives say he is a construction worker under a lot of stress, though they wouldn’t give details. The relatives were emotional.

The body is identified as 57 year old Somros Chuachai. Somros was hanging five metres above the ground. The police think he died five hours before the body was recovered. The body had no signs of struggle. Police and emergency services had a hard time removing the body.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News