Thailand

Brief history of the Japanese Onsen in Thailand

Ever heard of the term ‘Onsen’ and just brushed it off as one of those things the Japanese oldies do somewhere out in the vast Japanese countryside, whilst butt-naked!? Well, you wouldn’t be far off, but did you know a slightly more modern, more modest (less naked) version is available for anyone to try right here in Bangkok, with several venues offering Japanese-style relaxation in and around the city?

In brief

Onsen, or hot springs, have been part of Japanese life since ancient times. They were believed to be a place of healing and were often visited by the upper classes as a form of relaxation. Over time, onsen became a popular form of communal relaxation and entertainment, and people from all walks of life began to visit them.

The tradition of onsen has continued to this day, with many modern onsens featuring facilities such as restaurants, bars, spas, and even karaoke rooms. Today, hot springs are a popular destination for tourists to Japan, who come for a unique experience and to relax in the warm, therapeutic waters. Onsens are also a popular activity for locals, who often enjoy the experience with friends and family.

Onsen in Thailand

Since the 90s, venues started popping up across Thailand, mostly catering to the many hundreds of Japanese overseas workers living and working in Thailand, with Bangkok seeing the largest concentration.

Yunomori Onsen & Spa claims to be the first authentic Japanese onsen spa in Thailand where guests can experience the ultimate relaxation with a combination of two ancient cultures: Japanese Onsen bathing culture and traditional Thai massage.

Venues like Yunomori strive to provide their guests with an unforgettable experience that combines the healing properties of water sourced directly from the thermal springs of Wat Wangkanai with skilled Thai massage techniques.

From head to toe, guests are immersed in a unique blend of soothing treatments that will leave them feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

Brief history of the Japanese Onsen in Thailand

Yunomori Onsen & Spa changing rooms!

Thaiger Deal
