Thailand
Blaming Tourist Officials & Free speech guidelines | Thaiger Bites
https://youtu.be/KzHsDB5XhM8
Jay and Tim go through your messages, comments and feedback from Youtube, Facebook, Instagram and the Thaiger Talk forum on the website.
Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
University in Bangkok seeks approval for trials of its Covid-19 vaccine
After Indonesia’s export ban, palm oil producers promise price cap in Thailand
Phuket Covid-19 clinic to close down this month
Siam Paragon wins the Best Luxury Shopping Mall 2022 Award
How living the dream became a nightmare for Phuket property buyers
Man defecates in authority’s pickup truck in Bangkok area – VIDEO
Police visit Chon Buri immigration, warn staff “don’t take bribes”
Blaming Tourist Officials & Free speech guidelines | Thaiger Bites
After big reopening, Krabi’s Maya Bay to temporarily close again
Thailand officials still aiming for Covid-19 ‘endemic’ status in July
Phuket and Andaman coast warned of storms and rough seas for next few days
Thai royalists “outraged” over Lazada campaign “mocking disabled people”
5 elephants die after falling into sinkhole in Kanchanaburi
Lazada apologises for controversial advert
Thailand News Today | Anutin wants to get rid of the Thailand Pass for Thais
Department of Health warns public that “Bullfrog Shots” might contain parasites
Hot, damn hot – 10 ways to cope with humidity in Thailand
Thailand’s wet seasons and the annual monsoons
British Muay Thai fighter seriously injured after motorbike crash in southern Thailand
Pattaya bars push to reopen, officially, and extend closing times to 3am
Thai netizens laugh at foreign woman who mistook spirit house for a table
Thailand ranked one of 10 safest travel destinations
Why is today a public holiday in Thailand? Coronation Day.
Floor of Bangkok condo collapses, 1 killed
Phuket Taxi driver assaults 15 year old Australian passenger
“No pants for women, only black shoes for men”. Internet trolls Thai conference dress code
After child suffers animal bite, Phuket beach cleared for patrols
Japanese expat dies in motorbike accident, 10 year old daughter seriously injured
The Best Beach Hotels in Thailand
8 year old Thai-Ukrainian child bitten by ‘shark’ in Phuket
Ships caught trying to smuggle palm oil out of Indonesia after export ban
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Hot, damn hot – 10 ways to cope with humidity in Thailand
- Thailand2 days ago
Thai netizens laugh at foreign woman who mistook spirit house for a table
- Coronation3 days ago
Why is today a public holiday in Thailand? Coronation Day.
- Phuket2 days ago
After child suffers animal bite, Phuket beach cleared for patrols
- Road deaths3 days ago
Japanese expat dies in motorbike accident, 10 year old daughter seriously injured
- Best of2 days ago
The Best Beach Hotels in Thailand
- Bangkok2 days ago
Foreigner kills 1 Frenchman and 1 Thai woman in gun incident
- World3 days ago
Alleged hitman in Phuket murder of Jimi Sandhu dies in plane crash in Canada